APSU’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute Joins National Effort to Protect America’s Grasslands

Washington, D.C. – The Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI), part of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center of Excellence for Field Biology, is now co-leading a major effort to elevate grasslands as a national conservation priority.

SGI is among 10 conservation organizations behind the U.S. Grasslands Campaign, recently established by America’s Grasslands Coalition (AGC) to increase public understanding and support. Their work comes in response to AGC survey findings showing that 47% of Americans are unfamiliar with grasslands, one of the nation’s most essential and most threatened ecosystems.

“The Southeast is home to some of the most biodiverse grasslands in the world, yet they have often been forgotten and are under-protected,” said Dr. Dwayne Estes and Theo Witsell, SGI’s cofounders. “This research highlights the power of awareness to drive conservation and the importance of recognizing grasslands in every region.”

Although nearly half of the study’s participants were initially unfamiliar with grasslands, more than two-thirds ranked them among the top three most important ecosystems after completing the survey. America’s Grasslands Coalition sees this as a promising sign that increasing appreciation and awareness of America’s grasslands is the key to catalyzing conservation action. The results are part of a nationally representative survey conducted by GlobeScan from April 16th-28th, 2026, with a sample size of 2,014.

A foundation of biodiversity and rural livelihoods, grasslands play a vital role in supporting wildlife, storing carbon, sustaining food systems, and maintaining ecosystem balance.

U.S. grasslands, including savannahs and shrublands, currently cover nearly 1 million square miles, but they are disappearing at an alarming rate, with only about half of the country’s historic grasslands remaining. This decline threatens wildlife, rural economies, and climate resilience.

Key findings

Awareness of grasslands remains low: Only 16% of surveyed Americans say they have a significant or a lot of knowledge about grasslands, while nearly half (47%) claim to have little or no knowledge.

Only 16% of surveyed Americans say they have a significant or a lot of knowledge about grasslands, while nearly half (47%) claim to have little or no knowledge. Perceived importance rises with awareness: At the beginning of the survey, only 31% of respondents placed grasslands among the top three most important ecosystems, which makes grasslands’ overall importance ranking fall behind freshwater (69%), forests (61%), and oceans (45%). By the end, after learning more, 68% of respondents ranked grasslands as one of the top three most important ecosystems.

At the beginning of the survey, only 31% of respondents placed grasslands among the top three most important ecosystems, which makes grasslands’ overall importance ranking fall behind freshwater (69%), forests (61%), and oceans (45%). By the end, after learning more, 68% of respondents ranked grasslands as one of the top three most important ecosystems. Need for conservation is underestimated: Only 24% of respondents identify grasslands as one of the top three most threatened, placing them near the bottom among all ecosystems.

Only 24% of respondents identify grasslands as one of the top three most threatened, placing them near the bottom among all ecosystems. Strong support for conservation: 71% are likely to support grassland conservation, 47% think the future of grasslands directly affects them, and 58% believe their actions can make a difference in protecting grasslands.

“Grasslands are among America’s largest natural habitats, supporting wildlife, food systems, and communities across the country, but too few Americans realize how important they are,” said Martha Kauffman, vice president of the World Wildlife Fund’s Great Plains Program. “The encouraging news is that people are ready to act once they make that connection.”

America’s Grasslands Coalition hopes to encourage nationwide support for conservation through the U.S. Grasslands Campaign, with multiple waves of public awareness efforts planned for this summer and next year.

“As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, this is a moment to recognize the landscapes that have shaped the nation,” said Ginette Hemley, senior vice president of wildlife conservation at WWF. “From iconic species like bison to the communities that depend on them, grasslands are part of that heritage—and protecting them is part of our shared future.”

Additional Member Quotes:

Bird Conservancy of the Rockies

“Grasslands are essential for all of us, from the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the wildlife we enjoy. Grasslands are part of the heart of our country and core to our lives. However, birds and other wildlife are declining at alarming rates and our rural communities are disappearing. This public campaign shows that when people understand grasslands, they value them—we now have an opportunity to translate that awareness into meaningful conservation action that supports cultures, livelihoods, wildlife, and people.”

– Tammy VerCauteren, Executive Director, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies

Borderlands Restoration Network

“Borderlands Restoration Network is thrilled to join the America’s Grasslands Coalition for the conservation of our beloved native grasslands. We protect and restore the binational, biologically significant Sky Islands region and reconnect communities to the land through shared learning. Here, our expansive native grasslands are fundamental, serving as the connective tissue of the region, allowing jaguars and black bears to move and thrive alongside hardworking rural communities.”

– Rodrigo Sierra Corona, Executive Director, Borderlands Restoration Network

Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance

“Grasslands are more than open spaces on a map. For many Native Nations, these landscapes are ancestral homelands that hold deep cultural, spiritual, and ecological significance. They are living, breathing, ecosystems that are intertwined with our cultures, histories, and ways of being. These survey results give me hope that, by raising awareness about grasslands, more people will be inspired to help and support conservation efforts that will ensure future generations can learn from and enjoy these landscapes as well.”

– Antonio ‘Tony’ Morsette (Citizen of the Chippewa Cree Tribe), Land Conservation Program Officer, Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance

Central Grasslands Roadmap Initiative

“This campaign reinforces what many of us working across North America’s grasslands have long understood: when people understand the importance of grasslands, they want to see them conserved. From supporting agricultural livelihoods and rural communities to sustaining wildlife and strengthening ecosystem resilience, grasslands deliver benefits that touch all of our lives. The U.S. Grasslands campaign is helping build a broader constituency for these landscapes and creating momentum for the collaborative conservation action needed to secure their future.”

– Maggie Hanna, Director, Central Grasslands Roadmap Initiative with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies

Cornell Lab of Ornithology

“Grasslands are home to some of the fastest-declining bird species in the United States. Increasing public awareness of grasslands is essential to mobilizing the science, policy, and conservation action needed to reverse these trends.”

– John Bowman, Director, Center for Conservation Media, Cornell Lab of Ornithology

National Audubon Society

“This survey sends a clear message: when people learn about grasslands, they recognize their importance for birds, people, and the planet. Now is the time to build on that awareness. Public understanding is the foundation for the policies, partnerships, and stewardship practices needed to conserve grasslands and support the wildlife and communities that depend on them.”

– Marshall Johnson, Chief Conservation Officer, National Audubon Society

National Wildlife Federation

“Healthy grasslands are essential for wildlife and people alike, yet these vital ecosystems are disappearing at an alarming rate. The U.S. Grasslands Campaign will serve a vital role in elevating the importance of grasslands and drawing attention to the need for increased investment in and conservation of these landscapes.”

– Aviva Glaser, senior director for agriculture policy, National Wildlife Federation

The Nature Conservancy

“Grasslands are at the core of America’s cultural identity and are home to iconic species of wildlife. But they are increasingly at risk. We must take bold steps to conserve and enhance our grasslands so that nature and people thrive.”

– Brian Obermeyer, Great Plains Grasslands Strategy Director, The Nature Conservancy

About the survey

The survey was conducted by GlobeScan, an independent consultancy, from April 16-28, 2026. A total of 2,014 respondents were surveyed across the United States. The sample is nationally representative, with quotas aligned to U.S. population distributions by age, gender, education level, and state.

About the America’s Grasslands Coalition

America’s Grasslands Coalition was established in 2023 as a collaboration to elevate the importance of grasslands. Ten organizations within the coalition are leading the U.S. Grasslands Campaign, supported by a broader network of members and partners aligned with this effort. The coalition will continue to grow as additional organizations formally join and contribute resources to this work. Current organizations involved in the U.S. Grasslands Campaign include: