Clarksville Obituary: Harvell Anthony “Buck” Settle

Clarksville, TN – Harvell Anthony “Buck” Settle, age 91 formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, July 4th, 2026 in Cedar Hill, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Wednesday, July 8th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Denny officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service Wednesday afternoon.

Buck entered this life on July 31st, 1934 in Dover, TN, son to the late James Raymond Settle and Katie Bell Byrd Settle. Buck was an excellent craftsman who retired after a fruitful career as a both a homebuilder and building inspector. In his retirement, he enjoyed raising cattle, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his brothers, Morris Settle, Weldon Settle, and Houston Settle.

Buck leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Glenda Wright Settle; daughter, Alisha (Monty) Allsbrooks; grandchildren, Lorie (Jason) Crenshaw, Brian (Lindsay) Allsbrooks; great-grandchildren, Caroline Crenshaw, Carter Crenshaw, Caleb Allsbrooks, and Allie Allsbrooks.

Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Stone, Dwayne Tuberville, William Loftin, Tim Gooden, Brian Allsbrooks, and Jason Crenshaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Pate and Wilson Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2301 Highway 13. Cunningham, TN 37052; and, or, The Parkinson’s Foundation Address, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL, 33131.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com