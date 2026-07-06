Clarksville Obituary: Harvell Anthony “Buck” Settle

Clarksville, TN – Harvell Anthony “Buck” Settle, age 91 formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, July 4th, 2026 in Cedar Hill, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Wednesday, July 8th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Denny officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service Wednesday afternoon.
Buck entered this life on July 31st, 1934 in Dover, TN, son to the late James Raymond Settle and Katie Bell Byrd Settle. Buck was an excellent craftsman who retired after a fruitful career as a both a homebuilder and building inspector. In his retirement, he enjoyed raising cattle, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his brothers, Morris Settle, Weldon Settle, and Houston Settle.
Buck leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Glenda Wright Settle; daughter, Alisha (Monty) Allsbrooks; grandchildren, Lorie (Jason) Crenshaw, Brian (Lindsay) Allsbrooks; great-grandchildren, Caroline Crenshaw, Carter Crenshaw, Caleb Allsbrooks, and Allie Allsbrooks.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Stone, Dwayne Tuberville, William Loftin, Tim Gooden, Brian Allsbrooks, and Jason Crenshaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Pate and Wilson Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2301 Highway 13. Cunningham, TN 37052; and, or, The Parkinson’s Foundation Address, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL, 33131.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com