Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Hosts Garden-Themed Sunday Studio Collage Workshop

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is inviting the community to unleash their creativity during Sunday Studio: Collaging with Martica Griffin – Around the Garden on Sunday, July 19th, beginning at 2:00pm.

Hosted at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in partnership with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the workshop is designed for participants ages 16 and older and offers a fun, hands-on introduction to the art of mixed media collage.

Led by local artist Martica Griffin, participants will create a unique, garden-inspired work of art using a wide variety of materials, including paper, boxes, buttons, feathers, found objects, and natural elements. Templates featuring butterflies, frogs, hummingbirds, flowers, and even a whimsical garden gnome will be available to help spark creativity.

The class is open to artists of all skill levels, and no previous experience is necessary. All materials will be provided, allowing participants to simply bring their imagination and enjoy an afternoon of artistic exploration. At the end of the workshop, everyone will take home a one-of-a-kind collage to display or share.

Sunday Studio is part of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s ongoing effort to provide engaging arts programming for adults while fostering creativity and lifelong learning through community partnerships.

The workshop is free, but advance registration is required due to limited space. Registration includes all materials needed for the class; however, it does not include admission to the museum’s exhibits.