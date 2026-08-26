APSU Celebrates Faculty Excellence With Annual Awards Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted its annual faculty awards ceremony on in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. APSU President Mike Licari and Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs Mitch Cordova recognized several exceptional faculty members for their contributions to the university and its students.

The ceremony honored recipients across various categories, showcasing the dedication, innovation, and excellence that define Austin Peay State University’s academic community. Awards presented during the ceremony included:

Socrates Award Winners

The Socrates Award for Excellence in Teaching is one of Austin Peay State University’s highest distinctions and is presented to up to five tenure-track faculty members known for inspiring and motivating students. This year’s winners included:

College of Arts and Letters – Professor Yun Shin, Department of Art + Design

Professor Shin is recognized by her colleagues as “one of the finest teachers” in their department. Her efforts in revitalizing both the drawing curricula and pedagogical approaches for those courses are evidenced by the work of her students in their portfolios and as they progress through the program.

Her peer evaluations reflect a thoughtful teacher who inspires creativity and critical thinking in her students. She is an active and engaged mentor to students within the program.

College of Behavioral and Health Sciences – Dr. Adrienne Wilk, School of Nursing

Dr. Wilk’s teaching was called “transformative” by her colleagues, who note that she is a leader in experiential and simulation-based learning. Her commitment to providing real-world learning environments for nursing students is invaluable as she and her colleagues prepare the next generation of healthcare providers.

She is described by her colleagues as a generous and effective mentor, and someone who shapes the culture of teaching innovation in the School of Nursing and across APSU.

College of Business – Dr. Asit Bandyopadhayay, Department of Management and Marketing

Dr. Bandyopadhayay is committed to providing active learning experiences for his students, creating hands-on, technology-enhanced activities that reflect real-world application. He is adept at explaining complex material in a way that empowers his students to apply concepts immediately and hone their skills.

He is also a committed mentor and advisor to his students, encouraging them to engage in high-impact practices like presenting scholarship at conferences or traveling abroad to learn how businesses operate in other countries. His colleagues attest that his pedagogical insights have strengthened instruction across the College of Business.

Eriksson College of Education – Dr. Hanrui He, Department of Teaching and Learning

Dr. He’s colleagues deeply appreciate her profound commitment to student learning, evidenced by her innovative pedagogy and her support for students outside of the classroom. She consistently fosters an atmosphere of trust and support as she models great teaching innovation to the future educators in her class.

Her commitment to staying up-to-date with current scholarship of teaching and learning contributes to her skills leading her own classrooms. She is a reflective scholar and practitioner and is noted by her colleagues as an invaluable member of their team.

College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Dr. Md Ali Haider, Department of Engineering and Technology

Dr. Haider’s colleagues noted that he is well respected by his students, who appreciate his ability to draw them into active participation in even the most complex of lessons. As a member of the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Dr. Haider has been an active influencer of best practice in electrical engineering pedagogy. He demonstrates great commitment to his students’ success, working tirelessly to see them each through to the commencement stage.

Tenured Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Tenured Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching is presented to one tenured faculty member per year in recognition of their outstanding teaching, advising, and pedagogical scholarship.

Recipient: Dr. Marylu Dalton – Department of Mathematics and Statistics

Dr. Dalton’s commitment to pedagogical excellence is known by both her departmental colleagues and her students. That commitment is critical, given her role in training future mathematics teachers. Her colleagues admire her preparation and consistency, even as she teaches students in courses ranging from 1000- to 5000-level rigor and content.

Dr. Dalton exhibits great innovation in her teaching styles, which is well documented in years of peer evaluations. Her professional excellence makes her an invaluable member of the mathematics and statistics department.

Richard M. Hawkins Award

The Richard M. Hawkins Award recognizes a faculty member nominated by their peers for notable contributions to scholarship and creative activity.

Recipient: Dr. Catherine Haase – Department of Biology

Dr. Haase’s scholarly excellence is well known across the institution, illustrated by this being her third nomination by the College of STEM for the Hawkins Award. Dr. Haase’s scholarly work ranges from dozens of publications and presentations to millions of dollars in external grant funding; from committed professional service to advising student research.

As a principal investigator in the Center of Excellence for Field Biology (CEFB), Dr. Haase collaborates with colleagues in her department, students, and staff in both CEFB and the Southeastern Grasslands Institute to pursue a robust research agenda.

The impact of her research is widely recognized, both at APSU and far beyond. Even while maintaining her own impressive publication record, she is equally known as a fantastic colleague and an impactful mentor to her students, many of whom publish or present their own research while under her tutelage. Dr. Haase exemplifies the criteria set for the Richard M. Hawkins Award.

Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service

The Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service is based on service to the Clarksville community, emphasizing contributions that have enhanced the quality of life in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Recipient: Dr. Andy Wilson – Department of Mathematics and Statistics

Dr. Wilson’s contributions to our community and region make him an exemplary candidate for this recognition. His commitment to our region’s youth and the development of their mathematical acumen is evident in a variety of ways. First, Dr. Wilson serves as the dual enrollment coordinator in one of the most active departments for dual enrollment.

He not only teaches some of these courses himself but also collaborates with qualified high school teachers across the region to ensure consistent and rigorous college-level mathematics training for high school students.

He also mentors and coaches aspiring STEM students, guiding them in their participation in the Middle Tennessee Science and Engineering Fair. Furthermore, he is an active faculty participant in the APSU Middle School and High School Mathematics Contests. Finally, since 2011, Dr. Wilson has been leading the SOARing with Mathematics STEM Academy, an endeavor he cofounded.

Through this program, students gain access to hands-on, project-based training opportunities with experts like Dr. Wilson. These and many other contributions make Dr. Wilson a perfect representation of the criteria for the Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service.

National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award

The APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award is given to a faculty member for exemplary professional performance, with an emphasis on teaching.

Recipient – Darren Michael, Department of Theatre and Dance

Professor Michael is deeply committed to the students in the department. His pedagogical skills become evident each time his students take the stage. His expertise in acting, directing, stage combat, script analysis, playwriting, and more makes him an invaluable asset to the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Professor Michael’s students have gone on to careers on the stage and screen, where his influences and mentorship are undeniable. Finally, Professor Michael is a thoughtful and generous colleague and supporter of the APSU faculty.