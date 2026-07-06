Clarksville Obituary: LaKeith A. Pace

Clarksville, TN – Family and friends will gather this month to celebrate the life of LaKeith A. Pace, who passed away on June 30th, 2026, at the age of 49.
Born on September 13th, 1976, Pace will be remembered by those who knew him for the impact he made on the lives of family, friends, and the Clarksville community. His life will be honored during services scheduled for July 16th and 17th.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and share memories during the visitation.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, July 17th, 2026, beginning at 11:00am at Christ the Healer Church, located at 1295 Paradise Hill Road in Clarksville. Loved ones will come together to honor Pace’s life, reflect on cherished memories, and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind.
Family members, friends, and all whose lives were touched by LaKeith A. Pace are invited to attend the services and join in remembering a life that will be fondly remembered by many.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com