Clarksville Obituary: LaKeith A. Pace

Clarksville, TN – Family and friends will gather this month to celebrate the life of LaKeith A. Pace, who passed away on June 30th, 2026, at the age of 49.

Born on September 13th, 1976, Pace will be remembered by those who knew him for the impact he made on the lives of family, friends, and the Clarksville community. His life will be honored during services scheduled for July 16th and 17th.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and share memories during the visitation.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, July 17th, 2026, beginning at 11:00am at Christ the Healer Church, located at 1295 Paradise Hill Road in Clarksville. Loved ones will come together to honor Pace’s life, reflect on cherished memories, and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind.

Family members, friends, and all whose lives were touched by LaKeith A. Pace are invited to attend the services and join in remembering a life that will be fondly remembered by many.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.