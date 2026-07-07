Tying the Knot with Nostalgia

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Getting married today. It’s not like weddings of the old with firm etiquette roles and customs. Today’s bride wants a wedding to be original, bespoke if you will. Traditions are still in play, but only those that have meaning for the couple, with modern twists to reflect their style. The modern wedding is a mix of nostalgia and newness, wrapped up with personality and comfort into the special day.

I recently visited with Brandi Bazzell Coon, owner of Annabelle & Ollie Vintage Goods & Marketplace, a new vintage and retro store that opened on Strawberry Alley in November. Brandi, a former human resource manager with 19 years at Walmart, works with brides and grooms for the special day. Special china, colored glassware and vintage clothing seem to appeal to those becoming betrothed these days. Coon, who she says “am an old soul” put together a store featuring items fitting the bohemian or “boho” and vintage taste.

Her store is positioned on historic Strawberry Alley with an old brick facade befitting the contents inside. Coon chose the location carefully, as she wanted her customers to wander the streets of downtown Clarksville and literally stumble into her store. The name is her memorial to her great-grandmothers, Annabelle and Ollie.

Annabelle was a kindred spirit, a true fashion aficionado, and taught her to macramé and appreciate all forms of handwork. Many pieces from her grandmother and great-grandmother have been featured in the store, including the psychedelic swirl curtains, which were sewn from a fabric pulled from her grandmother’s estate.

As Coon says, they are the most special part of her store and “so groovy”.

A hat bar, located inside the store, is a unique concept to Clarksville. Either by walk-in or by appointment, customers can choose an American or Mexican-made hat for style and size, and decorate it to their liking, choosing from lace and leather for bands as well as florals, feathers, charms, and vintage brooches to accessorize.

Branding is an option with initials, dates and special sayings which can be burned into each hat. Hat bars are very much in vogue for the barn or Western style weddings; with wedding and bachelor/bachelorette parties often hosting such an event.

Among the items for sale are vintage clothes, decor and handmade items from businesses Coon partners with. Aside from weddings and everyday “kitsch” as Coon names it, the Christmas holiday is a big season.

But for weddings, Coon is on the lookout for the following items which can help bring together the look for the special day, including:

Amber and avocado colored glass

Crystal and glass salt shakers

Mismatched floral china pieces, including plates and serving ware

Beaded and sequin purses for wedding attire

Faux pearl jewelry, alone or in sets

Vintage nightgown and peignoir sets for the wedding night or honeymoon

Besides her own store, Brandi also has two booths at Vintage Warehouse, which allows her to rotate her inventory and help with storage needs while at the same time, increasing sales.

Her love for vintage and old was learned as a youngster raised by two grandparents whose taste reflected the 1950s and 1960s.

With the Annabelle & Ollie concept, she hopes to bring to Clarksville products that, as she says, “capture a memory.”

Annabelle & Ollie is located at 100 Strawberry Alley. Open Thursday 4:00pm-7:00pm and Friday-Sunday 12:00pm-7:00pm. Check out their Facebook page at Annabelle & Ollie Vintage Goods & Marketplace.