After Supreme Court Rulings, Congress Must Act.

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Last week, the Supreme Court handed down rulings on two issues of vital importance to the American people that now require action from Congress: protecting women’s sports and safeguarding American citizenship.

First, women’s sports. The High Court upheld state laws in Idaho and West Virginia that prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports. All nine justices—including the Court’s three liberals—ruled that the statutes adhere to Title IX, while a 6-3 majority determined they accord with the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

For most Americans, this decision is common sense. But for years, Democrats have waged a war on women’s sports, with the Joe Biden White House even threatening to withhold federal funds from institutions that refused to allow men into women’s competitions, bathrooms, and locker rooms.

In response, 27 states—overwhelmingly red—put laws on the books that keep biological males out of women’s sports and protect young girls’ hard-earned scholarships, records, and medals. With this ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed these laws as constitutional, ensuring that millions of young girls can continue to benefit from their protection. The decision, however, does not require the 23 blue states that still allow biological men to compete in women’s sports to follow suit. That’s where Congress must step in.

Last year, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order banning men from competing in women’s sports nationwide, but Democrat-run states have flouted the order while fighting it in court. Just in May, a biological male in Gavin Newsom’s California became a repeat state champion in multiple track events. Last year, another biological male in Washington became a back-to-back state champion in girls’ 400-meter races.

This assault on fair competition is inexcusable. Every woman in America deserves to benefit from her hard work, which is why Congress must codify President Trump’s executive order through the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. To celebrate female athletes’ incredible accomplishments, I’ve also introduced legislation to establish October 10–XX–as American Girls in Sports Day. And my Fair Play for Girls Act would require the Justice Department to submit to Congress an analysis of violence against women in athletics, along with policy recommendations to support these young women.

The second issue Congress must address: birth tourism. In a disappointing decision, the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the newborn children of illegal aliens and temporary visa holders from obtaining U.S. citizenship. The Court’s decision allows foreign nationals to keep exploiting our immigration laws by traveling to the United States for the sole purpose of giving birth here to secure U.S. citizenship for their children.

The industry built on this abuse of our laws—birth tourism—rakes in millions of dollars while catering to wealthy Russian, Chinese, and other foreign nationals. According to one estimate, 33,000 children are born each year to women on tourist visas. Under current law, each is entitled to U.S. citizenship. When they reach the age of 21, they can sponsor their parents’ migration to the United States.

Just hours after the ruling, the Justice Department vowed to crack down on this appalling practice and protect the integrity of American citizenship. Congress should do everything in its power to support this effort, which is why I introduced the Ban Birth Tourism Act. This legislation would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar birth tourism as a permissible basis for obtaining a temporary visitor visa to enter our country. No one should be able to buy U.S. citizenship. My bill would help ensure that can never happen.

With the two decisions, the Supreme Court has done its job of interpreting the law. Now, it’s up to Congress to pass legislation that best serves the American people.