Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 6th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 7th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Tuffnut is a young male possible Lab /Great Pyr/possible Cream Golden Retriever puppy. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He will need a family with a lot of time and patience to work on his house training and his basic commands. Puppies are easily a 10-12 year commitment minimum, so please be ready to take on his training to help him succeed. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Chips is a young male German Shepherd. Fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit with him in the yard.

Jessi is an adult female Long Haired German Shepherd. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption before heading to her forever family. Come spend time with her out in the play yard.

Jim Bo is an adult male Dachshund mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come spend time with this great guy out in the yard.

Angela is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Kassie is a young female Domestic shorthair mix kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Zeppelin is a small male Domestic Shorthair kitten. Vetted with age appropriate shots and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Zepp can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*. For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Artemis is a sweet young male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Artemis is good with other kitties and would benefit from another cat in the home. Unknown with dogs at this time. He loves cat tunnels and crinkle toys. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Minni is a 9 week old female kitten. Age-appropriate vaccinations, litter-trained, and vouchers for spaying when age-appropriate. There are an entire litter of kittens, male and female all looking for their forever families. If Minni has already been spoken for please check out all the other kittens! You won’t be disappointed! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Ayer is a small adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/kennel trained. She lives and loves for affection. She does well with other dogs and children too.

She does play a bit silly with other dogs so meet and greets are required if other pets are in the home. No cats please. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bach Chocolate is a darling 7 month old 21 pound male Border Collie/Poodle mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained to a dog door. If you will not be using one he will need to be trained to your way of house training. Bach Chocolate is good with other dogs and people and will be a wonderful addition to your family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Carmine Whiskeretti is a special needs senior ( 10 years old) ball of fluff. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. Carmine came from a rough situation and eventually had to have extensive dental work. He now eats mostly wet food (occasionally has a bit of kibble) and it is specially designed for digestive health. Carmine does need help with grooming right now so a daily brushing will help his coat shine. He feels great now and is a delight to have around.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

West is a 4 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. West loves other dogs and has an easy going play style. He is not a loud barker either, and is currently weighing in at 66 pounds. He walks nicely on a leash and he is curious but respectful of cats too. West is very food motivated which will help with any further training. He has a great fun personality and will make a wonderful companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/west or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

*Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Sugar Mama is a young adult female American Staffordshire terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Sugar is the queen of looking innocent sitting next to an empty snack bag. She is good with other dogs but unknown at this time about children or cats. She is affectionate and quite the snuggle bug.

Sugar is very treat motivated which can easily transfer over to help with any training. She’d be a great adventure buddy! Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of young dog energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please. He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around.

Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities. Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Arnold is a 4 month old male Chihuahua/ Pitbull mix. Fully vetted, neutered and microchipped. He is still a puppy but working hard with his house training. Sweet little guy looking for his forever family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Honey is a 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She can be happy as an only cat or with very calm, respectful animals. She will retreat and hide if approached by a dominant animal. Honey does well with kids too. She just needs a loving, patient caring family who will give her time to blossom.

Applications are at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com