Nashville Sounds Clinch Series Victory Over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Behind Luis Matos’ 4-RBI Performance

Nashville, TN – Luis Matos led the Nashville Sounds to an 8-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a 4-RBI night Sunday at First Horizon Park. Thomas Pannone earned his third win on the year, while Mark Manfredi recorded his second save for the Sounds this season. The bullpen held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless for the final five innings of the game.

Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the opening frame as Jett Williams got on base with a leadoff single. After he stole his 20th and 21st base of the season and Luis Lara drew a walk to put both runners on base, Matos scored Williams and Lara with an RBI-double, his second straight game with an RBI.

Jacksonville cut into the Sounds’ two-run lead with a sacrifice fly by Gage Miller. The Sounds’ bats came alive for the second straight inning when Eduardo Garcia and Williams ripped back-to-back two-out singles. Lara clubbed his ninth homer of the season for the Sounds with a three-run blast to left field and gave Nashville the 5-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp cut into Nashville’s lead with two solo shots coming from Matthew Etzel and Deyvision De Los Santos as the lead was 5-3 still in favor of the Sounds. In the bottom of the third inning, Nashville grew the lead back to three runs as Brock Wilken and Ethan Murray drew walks, while Greg Jones singled to load the bases.

Darrien Miller reached base on a fielder’s choice at first and managed to score Wilken for the 6-3 Sounds lead. Jacksonville made it a 6-4 deficit in the top of the fourth inning as Rece Hinds led hit a leadoff solo homer to left field.

Pannone got the start for the Sounds in the series finale. He allowed four early runs and managed to wrap up the night tossing two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth frames before Lyon Richardson got the call in the top of the seventh inning.

He allowed back-to-back singles in the seventh but was able to work around a potential threat before he went back to work in the eighth. Richardson allowed two walks in three plate appearances but was able to get out of that scoring threat as he held Jacksonville off the board.

The Sounds tacked on two more runs of insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning as Williams earned his third hit of the game on a single, then Lara drew his second walk of the game. Matos ripped his second two-run double of the game to left center, plating Williams and Lara for the 8-4 lead heading into the final inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp had one final opportunity in the top of the ninth inning and started a threat off Richardson as he issued a walk and an infield base hit. Manfredi entered the game for Richardson with one out in the frame and struck out the first batter he faced. He earned his second save of the season as a groundout to Eduardo Garcia recorded the final out and secured the 8-4 series win for the Sounds.

With Monday off, the Sounds will travel to Charlotte for the final time in the 2026 season and take on the Knights in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 7th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:04pm.