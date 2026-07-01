Austin Peay State University Honors Margaret Douglas for 15 Years of Dedication to Business Students

Clarksville, TN – After 15 years of significant contributions to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business (CoB), Student Success Director Margaret Douglas is retiring from her alma mater this month.

During her time at Austin Peay State University, Douglas rose from administrative assistant to her current position and founded CoB’s Student Success Center, creating a dedicated support network that students had been missing. The center’s advising model has become central to the college’s career readiness efforts.

“I want students to find something they’re passionate about,” Douglas said. “It’s about talking to them and relating their interests to the degree they want to pursue.”

Her philosophy has shaped how the APSU College of Business supports its students and left a lasting influence on those who have worked with her.

“As the inaugural director of our college’s Student Success Center, [Margaret] has helped implement an innovative professional advising model for our students, remove barriers to student persistence and graduation, and inspire an entire generation of Business Govs,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “While she has advised thousands of students during her time here, in reality, she has impacted every Business Gov that has come through our programs over the last decade.”

As a nontraditional student herself, Douglas’ thoughtful advising process resonates with students who have prior credits or those who feel uncertain about their path.

“I look at everyone’s credits coming in to prevent repeat classes,” she said. “Nobody took the time to look at my transcripts. I wanted to change that.”

Years later, the students Douglas advised still credit her with helping them find their way.

“[Congratulations] on a well-earned retirement,” said Amany Elraheb, who graduated from APSU in 2015 and now works as the director of finance at Meritage Homes. “Thanks for all the ways you supported us students and made Austin Peay such a great place. Enjoy every minute of what’s next, you deserve it.”

Douglas’ commitment to student success is evident in the pride she has taken in helping students overcome challenges, achieve their academic goals, and walk across the stage at graduation.

As Douglas prepares for retirement, she leaves behind a legacy of student-oriented support within the College of Business. The Student Success Center she built will carry that work ahead, continuing to guide students long after her departure.