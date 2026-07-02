Last Chance: Get Tickets for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s July 3rd America 250 Celebration

Clarksville, TN – A few tickets still remain for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s July 3rd Celebration this Friday, July 3rd, 2026, at 6:00pm… do you have yours yet? Spots are limited, so make sure to secure yours soon!

If you want a place where you can enjoy all the festivities of the city-wide celebration while having a place to cool down and relax, come and celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with the Roxy Regional Theatre at our beautiful temporary home on Public Square. Featuring karaoke and good times, the evening will culminate with the City of Clarksville’s McGregor Park fireworks show, viewable from our beautiful back deck!

Tickets are $15.00 in advance and $20.00 at the door (if available) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Please note: Due to the City of Clarksville’s and Montgomery County’s America’s 250th Birthday festival in the downtown area, many streets around the theatre will be closed. The best place to park will likely be the First Street Parking Garage at the corner of First and Commerce Streets. Parking is free after 5:00pm and on the weekends.

Details about street closures and parking can be found at www.clarksvilletn.gov/666/Independence-Day-Celebration.

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About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.