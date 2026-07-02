APSU Athletics Teams with FanWord to Enhance Sports Content with AI Technology

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics has entered into a multi-year partnership with FanWord, one of the leading AI technology and storytelling companies in college sports.

Through the agreement, the Governors will implement FanWord Assist, an AI-powered content creation platform built to expand and streamline storytelling across all of the program’s athletic teams.

FanWord Assist helps athletic communications staff produce written content — including game recaps, feature stories, and player bios — more quickly and consistently. Engineered specifically for college sports, the platform pairs highly optimized AI with full editorial control, allowing Austin Peay State University to scale its content output while preserving the authentic voice that defines APSU Govs Athletics.

“We’re always looking for ways to better tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches, and the people who make APSU Athletics special,” said Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “Partnering with FanWord allows us to expand our storytelling capabilities while giving our communications team another valuable tool to work more efficiently. This investment reflects our commitment to connecting with Govs fans, celebrating the accomplishments of our programs, and continuing to elevate the Austin Peay brand.”

Austin Peay State University joins FanWord’s growing network of more than 200 schools and conferences throughout the country. The Governors line up alongside fellow Atlantic Sun Conference members Florida Gulf Coast, Central Arkansas, Lipscomb, and Stetson, as well as in-state Division I peers UT Chattanooga and East Tennessee State, each of which already leans on FanWord Assist to power its storytelling.

“We’re excited to welcome Austin Peay State University to the FanWord family,” said Chris Aumueller, CEO of FanWord. “The Governors have a proud athletic tradition and a passionate community that deserves to see its stories told. This three-year commitment reflects a shared belief in the power of storytelling, and we can’t wait to help their communications team capture more of the moments that make Austin Peay special — faster and more efficiently than ever.”

As the demand for timely, high-quality digital content continues to climb across college athletics, departments are being asked to do more without adding staff. With FanWord Assist, Austin Peay will be able to save time, work more efficiently, and deliver more stories that resonate with fans, recruits, and alumni throughout the ASUN and the broader Division I landscape.

About FanWord

FanWord is the leading AI technology and storytelling company in the college sports industry and works with more than 200 athletics organizations across all levels. To learn more about FanWord’s software, FanWord Assist, click here.