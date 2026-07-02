Heat Continues Through Independence Day Weekend with Heat Index Up to 111 Degrees; Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 2nh–6th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for several more days of dangerous summer heat as temperatures climb into the upper 90s through the Independence Day weekend.

Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 111 degrees during the afternoons, creating hazardous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors. While scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will offer only limited relief, the combination of extreme heat and high humidity will remain the primary weather concern through early next week.

Thursday will start with increasing clouds before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, mainly after 2:00pm. Despite the chance for rain, temperatures will soar to around 97 degrees, while humidity will push the heat index to an oppressive 111 degrees. Winds will remain light, becoming east-northeast around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night brings a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening before skies gradually become partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will only fall to around 76 degrees, providing little relief from the day’s heat as light winds become calm.

Friday will feature another hot and mostly sunny day with only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm between 2:00pm and 3:00pm. High temperatures will once again reach approximately 97 degrees, with heat index values climbing to around 111 degrees. Light northeast winds will develop during the afternoon.

Friday night remains warm and partly cloudy, with only a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm before 1:00am. Temperatures will settle near 75 degrees as light south-southeast winds become calm overnight.

Independence Day on Saturday looks favorable for outdoor celebrations, although residents should keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning will increase to scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10:00am. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 96 degrees. Light north-northwest winds around 5 mph will provide only minimal cooling.

Saturday night offers partly cloudy skies with a chance of evening thunderstorms before 1:00am. Areas of patchy fog may develop toward daybreak after 5:00am. as overnight temperatures fall to around 74 degrees under calm winds.

Sunday will bring another hot summer afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00pm. High temperatures will reach about 95 degrees while light west winds develop during the afternoon.

Sunday night sees any lingering thunderstorms ending before early morning, leaving partly cloudy skies and warm overnight temperatures near 74 degrees. Northwest winds will become calm overnight.

Monday continues the familiar summer pattern with mostly sunny skies and a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Temperatures will be slightly lower, topping out near 93 degrees with light west winds developing during the afternoon.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm before 1:00am. Overnight lows will dip to around 73 degrees, closing out another warm midsummer day.

The combination of extreme heat and humidity will make outdoor conditions dangerous through the holiday weekend and into early next week. Anyone attending Independence Day events, fireworks displays, sporting events, or spending time outdoors should drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, wear lightweight clothing, and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Be sure to check on elderly neighbors and those without reliable cooling, as heat-related illnesses can develop quickly when heat index values exceed 100 degrees.