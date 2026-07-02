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Unisun Sports Officially Launches, Ushering in New Era for ASUN and UAC

News Staff
By News Staff

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsJacksonville, FL – Unisun Sports, the groundbreaking strategic alliance between the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and the United Athletic Conference (UAC), has officially commenced as of July 1st, 2026. Unisun Sports will serve both conferences, designed to significantly enhance operational efficiency, foster deeper collaboration, and drive innovation across both NCAA Division I organizations.  

“Today marks more than an official launch date—it represents the beginning of what’s next in collegiate athletics. It celebrates a new era for the United Athletic Conference (UAC) as it officially steps into a multi-sport conference, the continued strength of the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN), and the formation of a joint-venture, Unisun Sports,” said Unisun Sports CEO, Jeff Bacon.

The United Athletic Conference, newly rebranded from the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), will sponsor 16 sports and championships with nine full-time members. Those members span across six different states (Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas) reaching millions of people across the south.

United Athletic Conference Members

Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas
Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee
University of Central Arkansas, Conway, Arkansas
Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky
University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama
Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Little Rock, Arkansas
University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas
University of West Georgia, Carrollton, Georgia

The Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) will continue its success across the southeast region with eight full-time members located in some of the country’s most desired destinations. Spanning across four states with cities like Charlotte, Jacksonville, Louisville and Nashville in its market, the ASUN has defined itself as the destination-based conference.

Atlantic Sun Conference Members

Bellarmine University, Louisville, Kentucky
Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, Florida
Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Florida
Lipscomb University, Nashville, Tennessee
Queens University of Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
Stetson University, DeLand, Florida
University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida
University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida

Unisun Sports challenges what’s possible in college sports by setting the tone rather than waiting for something to come along. The member institutions have forged a new path and today, Unisun Sports celebrates the ASUN and UAC and their vision to create what’s next.

“I would like to recognize our University Presidents, Directors of Athletics, Administration, and those whose vision and leadership helped make this possible,” Bacon said. “Together, we’re creating a platform that strengthens our member institutions, and delivers innovation when asked what’s next.”

Requests for interviews should be directed to:
Claire Johnson, Senior Director, Strategic Communications & Content
Unisun Sports / claire.johnson@unisunsports.com

About Unisun Sports

Beginning July 1st, 2026, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) will rebrand as the United Athletic Conference (UAC) and form Unisun Sports with the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN). This strategic alliance will facilitate collaborative scheduling, the leveraging of collective assets, and shared operational efficiencies designed to benefit all member institutions.

The creation of Unisun Sports strengthens the geographic footprint for both conferences, ensuring that student-athletes continue to benefit from extensive competition opportunities. Both the ASUN and the newly-branded UAC will retain their independent conference structures and automatic qualifiers to NCAA Championships.

United Athletic Conference Logo

United Athletic Conference

Founded: 2026
Website: http://www.asunsports.org
Chief Executive Officer: Jeff Bacon (2026)
Sports: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)
Current Teams: 9
Austin Peay State University Logo

Austin Peay

Nickname: Governors
Colors: Governor Red and White
Website: https://letsgopeay.com
Location: Clarksville, Tennessee
Athletic programs: 16 (6 men’s, 10 women’s)

Abilene Christian

Nickname: Wildcats
Colors: Purple and White
Website: https://acusports.com
Location: Abilene, Texas
Distance from APSU: 839 miles
Athletic programs: 15 (7 men’s, 8 women’s)
University of Central Arkansas Logo

Central Arkansas

Nickname: Bears and Sugar Bears
Colors: Purple and gray
Website: https://ucasports.com
Location: Conway, Arkansas
Distance from APSU: 367 miles
Athletic programs: 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s)
EKU

Eastern Kentucky

Nickname: Colonels
Colors: Maroon and white
Website: https://ekusports.com
Location: Richmond, Kentucky
Distance from APSU: 230 miles
Athletic programs: 14 (6 men’s, 8 women’s)

Little Rock

Nickname: Trojans
Colors: Maroon and silver
Wesbite: https://lrtrojans.com/
Location: Little Rock, Arkansas
Distance from APSU: 343 miles
Athletic programs: 15 (7 men’s, 8 women’s)
UNA

North Alabama

Nickname: Lions
Colors: Purple and Gold
Website: https://roarlions.com
Location: Florence, Alabama 
Distance from APSU: 147 miles
Athletic programs: 17 (7 men’s, 10 women’s)

Tarleton State

Nickname: Texans
Colors: Purple and white
Website: https://tarletonsports.com/
Location: Stephenville, Texas
Distance from APSU: 767 miles
Athletic programs: 15 (6 men’s, 9 women’s)

UT Arlington

Nickname: Mavericks
Colors: Orange and Blue
Wesbite: https://utamavs.com
Location: Arlington, Texas
Distance from APSU: 679 miles
Athletic programs: 15 (7 men’s, 8 women’s)

West Georgia

Nickname: Wolves
Colors: Red and Blue
Website: https://uwgathletics.com/
Location: Carrollton, Georgia
Distance from APSU: 298 miles
Athletic programs: 14 (7 men’s, 7 women’s)
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