Unisun Sports Officially Launches, Ushering in New Era for ASUN and UAC

Jacksonville, FL – Unisun Sports, the groundbreaking strategic alliance between the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and the United Athletic Conference (UAC), has officially commenced as of July 1st, 2026. Unisun Sports will serve both conferences, designed to significantly enhance operational efficiency, foster deeper collaboration, and drive innovation across both NCAA Division I organizations.

“Today marks more than an official launch date—it represents the beginning of what’s next in collegiate athletics. It celebrates a new era for the United Athletic Conference (UAC) as it officially steps into a multi-sport conference, the continued strength of the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN), and the formation of a joint-venture, Unisun Sports,” said Unisun Sports CEO, Jeff Bacon.

The United Athletic Conference, newly rebranded from the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), will sponsor 16 sports and championships with nine full-time members. Those members span across six different states (Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas) reaching millions of people across the south.

United Athletic Conference Members

Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas

Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee

University of Central Arkansas, Conway, Arkansas

Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky

University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama

Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Little Rock, Arkansas

University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas

University of West Georgia, Carrollton, Georgia

The Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) will continue its success across the southeast region with eight full-time members located in some of the country’s most desired destinations. Spanning across four states with cities like Charlotte, Jacksonville, Louisville and Nashville in its market, the ASUN has defined itself as the destination-based conference.

Atlantic Sun Conference Members

Bellarmine University, Louisville, Kentucky

Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, Florida

Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Florida

Lipscomb University, Nashville, Tennessee

Queens University of Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina

Stetson University, DeLand, Florida

University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida

University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida

Unisun Sports challenges what’s possible in college sports by setting the tone rather than waiting for something to come along. The member institutions have forged a new path and today, Unisun Sports celebrates the ASUN and UAC and their vision to create what’s next.

“I would like to recognize our University Presidents, Directors of Athletics, Administration, and those whose vision and leadership helped make this possible,” Bacon said. “Together, we’re creating a platform that strengthens our member institutions, and delivers innovation when asked what’s next.”

Requests for interviews should be directed to:

Claire Johnson, Senior Director, Strategic Communications & Content

Unisun Sports / claire.johnson@unisunsports.com

About Unisun Sports

Beginning July 1st, 2026, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) will rebrand as the United Athletic Conference (UAC) and form Unisun Sports with the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN). This strategic alliance will facilitate collaborative scheduling, the leveraging of collective assets, and shared operational efficiencies designed to benefit all member institutions.

The creation of Unisun Sports strengthens the geographic footprint for both conferences, ensuring that student-athletes continue to benefit from extensive competition opportunities. Both the ASUN and the newly-branded UAC will retain their independent conference structures and automatic qualifiers to NCAA Championships.