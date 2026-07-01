Clarksville Obituary: Edward Jerome Madison

Clarksville, TN – Edward Jerome Madison, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026. He will be remembered by family and friends for the life he lived and the memories he leaves behind.

Family and loved ones will gather to celebrate Edward’s life during a visitation on Thursday, July 9th, 2026, from 10:00am until 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the funeral home.

Following the service, Edward will be laid to rest with military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West during an interment scheduled for 1:00pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, July 9th.

His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.