Clarksville’s Ultimate Block Party: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – It’s been named America’s Block Party. Not just another Fourth of July celebration, but a Semiquincentennial – our nation’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. A way to commemorate all that has gone on before us. and to celebrate the future, the next generation.

It will be one big celebration with grand-scale events such as a time capsule dedicated in Philadelphia, PA, on July 2nd, a Times Square, New York ball drop on Friday, July 3rd, and a major block party on the fourth, taking place in neighborhoods from coast to coast. It all concludes on July 5th with a day of reflection.

Clarksville will be in the midst of all this hoopla with events happening in downtown Clarksville, all around Montgomery County, and of course, there will be a special Fourth of July celebration on Fort Campbell. But if you think that the events will only be happening around July 4th, you’d be dead wrong, as the nation’s biggest party ever actually began in July of 2024.

A joint proclamation was signed by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, as well as Austin Peay State University President Michael Licari, Fort Campbell Commanding General MG Brett Sylvia, and President/CEO Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, MG (Ret.) Brian Winski. What they put into motion was a series of 14 events, some readings, a scheduled open-house, and concerts tied to themes that depict American events or represent key figures from our country’s past.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, July 1st, 2026 | 7:30pm

“250 Years of American Music” by Mr. Mike Ritter and The Cumberland Winds at First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street, Clarksville.

May – June (estimated)

Open house by the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation for the newly constructed Wings of Liberty Museum on Fort Campbell.

But the real heart of the celebration will be July 3rd and 4th when a collaboration between Montgomery County and the city of Clarksville will transform the downtown area between Main Street to the Public Square into a major festival.

According to Sallie Read, Director of Parks and Recreation for Montgomery County, the event “will be following a similar footprint and scope of the old Rivers & Spires event, which was a beloved festival of our community.” As Read states, the county’s goal is to “make it something that is memorable for families…the expectation is that this is a single, one-off celebration of this major milestone in our country’s history that we are very excited to be able to do and be a part of.”

According to Kimberly Gilbert, Event Planning Supervisor for Clarksville Parks & Recreation and city lead for Clarksville 250, the festival will be a way to “come out and celebrate America’s history. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and you won’t want to miss it.”

Commemorative T-shirts are being sold online for $25,00 at www.clarksvilletn.gov, under Events, and commemorative coins will be sold by Clarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Council during the event. Both Gilbert and Read emphasize that there are ways for community and business organizations to still get involved, by contacting either organization.

Here’s what’s happening, by date and time, for our nation’s birthday: (please note that events may change due to our press deadline). For complete up-to date information and maps detailing all events check the celebration’s website www.america250cmc.com

Friday, July 3rd

Noon – 10:00pm: Free carnival rides including a carousel, super slide and Ferris wheel/Main Street near Downtown Commons.

Noon – 10:00pm: Family zone with inflatables and magician/Strawberry Alley (sponsored by Altera Credit Union)

Noon – 10:00pm: Food trucks/Main Street near Downtown Commons & Public Square

Noon – 10:00pm: Vendor Market/near Public Square

Noon – 10:00pm: Montgomery County History Archives display/near Montgomery County (MoCo) Courthouse

5:00pm – 8:45pm: Arianna Pappa and The Noyz/Public Square Stage

5:00pm – 8:30pm: Still Moves and The Nashville Yacht Club/Downtown Commons stage

9:10pm – 10:00pm: Fireworks at MacGregor Park

Saturday July 4th

7:00am: 5k race/MacGregor Park

7:00am – 8:00am: Patriotic Workout by Burn Boot Camp

8:00pm – 1:00pm: Downtown Farmers Market

8:30am: Superintendent’s Firecracker Golf Scramble/Swan Lake Golf Course

9:00am: Declaration of Independence Reading by Clarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Council /Courthouse steps

10:00am: Montgomery County History Archives display/near MoCo Courthouse tbd Historical section with a local timeline and reenactment actors by City of Clarksville’s Historical Division

10:00am – 10:45am: Patriotic Walking Parade and Costume Contest/Main Street

10:00am – 9:15pm: Various musicians and magicians/ Public Square Stage

10:00am – 8:30pm: Various musician culminating with a Beach Boys Tribute Band, Good Vibrations

10:00am – 1:00pm: Car Show/ 2nd Street in front of MoCo Courthouse

2:00pm: Hot Dog Eating Contest sponsored by Lowe’s

9:00pm: Drone Show