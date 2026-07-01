Clarksville Obituary: Celester Schwartz

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Celester Schwartz will be Friday, July 10th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where military honors will also be rendered. The family will receive friends on Friday at Sykes Funeral Home from 11:00am until 1:00pm.
Celester, lovingly known as Lester or Les, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on June 24th, 2026. He was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on September, 30th, 1943. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army on April 24th, 1961.
During his 6 years and 10 months of service, he earned the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, E-6.
Following his active military service, Celester continued his dedication to public service through his work with the United States Government. He retired from Civil Service on May 1st, 2003.
Celester was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ganunis; his brother, Donald Schwartz; and his sister, Jeanette Schwartz.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maxima Schwartz; his daughter, Cindy Lee Schwartz Jones; his son, Alexander Clayton Schwartz; his brother, Ralph Ganunis, and his wife, Bobbyeta; his niece, Barb Ganunis; and his stepson, Ryan Hulguin, and his wife, Niki. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Celester leaves behind many loving friends and family members in California, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. He will be remembered for his service, his dedication to family, and the love he shared with those around him.
Please visit Celester’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com