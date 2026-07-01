Clarksville Obituary: Celester Schwartz

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Celester Schwartz will be Friday, July 10th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where military honors will also be rendered. The family will receive friends on Friday at Sykes Funeral Home from 11:00am until 1:00pm.

Celester, lovingly known as Lester or Les, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on June 24th, 2026. He was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on September, 30th, 1943. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army on April 24th, 1961.

During his 6 years and 10 months of service, he earned the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, E-6.

Following his active military service, Celester continued his dedication to public service through his work with the United States Government. He retired from Civil Service on May 1st, 2003.

Celester was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ganunis; his brother, Donald Schwartz; and his sister, Jeanette Schwartz.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Maxima Schwartz; his daughter, Cindy Lee Schwartz Jones; his son, Alexander Clayton Schwartz; his brother, Ralph Ganunis, and his wife, Bobbyeta; his niece, Barb Ganunis; and his stepson, Ryan Hulguin, and his wife, Niki. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Celester leaves behind many loving friends and family members in California, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. He will be remembered for his service, his dedication to family, and the love he shared with those around him.

Please visit Celester’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.