Clarksville Obituary: Jimmy Crotzer

Clarksville, TN – Jimmy Crotzer, a cherished Father and PawPaw, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the age of 63. Born on September 2nd, 1962, in Montgomery County, Jimmy’s life was deeply rooted in the values of hard work, faith, and family.

Throughout his life, Jimmy exemplified kindness, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to those around him. Known for his warmth and genuine character, he touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Whether sharing words of wisdom or lending a helping hand, Jimmy was a constant source of support and friendship, leaving an indelible mark on all who’s lives he touched.

Jimmy’s presence was felt throughout his community, primarily through his work as owner of Superior Services. By honoring his word, treating others with fairness and respect, and embracing every project challenge with diligence and a craftsman’s touch, he earned the confidence and trust of countless clients over his lifetime in the building trades. In his leisure time, Jimmy enjoyed fishing and family time. His life’s journey reflects a legacy of dedication, resilience, and an unwavering love for his Lord Jesus.

Survivors include his loving wife; Mary Wesley Powers Crotzer, sons, Steven James Crotzer (Carrie Diagle) and Chance Dylon Crotzer (Amanda), and his grandchildren, Abigail and Heath Crotzer. Those preceding him in death are his son, John Heath Crotzer, mother, Gelenaer Ann Davidson, his grandfather who raised him, James Davidson, and sisters, Teresa Crotzer and Rhoda Michelle Crotzer.

Family and friends will gather to pay their respects and celebrate Jimmy’s life at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37040. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 1:00pm with Bros. Steve Lannom and Mitchell Allen officiating.

In remembering Jimmy Crotzer, we honor a life devoted to faith, compassion, and community—a life that will continue to inspire all who carry his memory forward