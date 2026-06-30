Nashville State Community College Brings Emergency Medical Technician Program to Dickson Campus for Aspiring First Responders

Dickson, TN – Nashville State Community College has received approval from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services Board to launch a new Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program. – Nashville State Community College has received approval from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services Board to launch a new Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program.

The program will be offered at the college’s Dickson campus, located at the Dickson Center of Higher Education, 2575 Highway 46 S, next to TriStar Natchez ER.

Longtime emergency medical professional and Director of the EMS Programs in Nashville State’s School of Health Sciences, Teri Censoplano, MS, CCRN, CFRN, FPC, CCP-IC, said, “We will be providing rigorous, high-quality training that not only builds technical skills but also prepares students to think critically, act decisively, and provide exceptional care when it matters most.”

Emergency Medical Technicians provide critical pre-hospital care and transportation for patients experiencing medical emergencies. They are trained to assess, stabilize, and safely transport patients in situations ranging from routine medical needs to life-threatening conditions.

The academy-style EMT program spans one semester and prepares students to serve as essential members of emergency medical response teams. Through a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training, students will develop the skills needed to perform life-saving procedures and work both independently and in team-based environments. In addition to classroom instruction, students will use on-campus and mobile simulation technology to experience realistic, scenario-based emergency training.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will be eligible to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) written and practical exams. After meeting all licensure requirements, graduates may apply for EMT licensure in Tennessee.

For anyone ready to take the next step toward a career in emergency medical care, don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference. Learn more or apply today at: https://nscc.edu/academics/programs/emt/index.php

For those interested in learning more about the program, Nashville State will host an upcoming EMT information session at the Dickson campus. The session will be held Monday, July 20th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty, explore the program, and ask questions about enrollment and career pathways.

Beginning in August, students at the Dickson campus will also have access to a full range of general education courses. The campus’s first nursing cohort, which launched in January at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, will transition to the Dickson campus this fall.

Nashville State will continue offering both traditional 15-week semesters and accelerated 7-week courses, allowing students to complete coursework more quickly and efficiently.

The Dickson campus also features a Welcome Center providing admissions, financial aid, and advising services, along with student support resources such as food and personal assistance programs, study spaces, lounges, and a testing center for placement in math and English. With these robust support systems and innovative programs, Nashville State’s Dickson campus is committed to empowering students and advancing healthcare education in the community.