Montgomery County Risk Management, Sheriff’s Office Lead Employee Safety Training

Montgomery County, TN – In honor of the 30th anniversary of National Safety Month, recognized each June by the National Safety Council, the Montgomery County Risk Management Department, in partnership with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a Safety Training Day at Civic Hall focused on practical, hands-on learning to strengthen employee safety awareness, preparedness, and situational response.

Organized by Montgomery County Director of Risk Management, Jennifer Hood, the training brought together more than 50 Montgomery County employees from 22 departments for instruction led by Sheriff’s Office trainers. Participants learned safety skills, effective communication, and de-escalation techniques to help them respond confidently in workplace and public-facing situations.

Sheriff’s Office instructors Patricia Patterson and David Corder, guided by Mark Wojnarek, led demonstrations and exercises on essential law enforcement tools, techniques, and safety procedures, including the use of Tasers, OC spray, batons, de-escalation scenarios, and correctional emergency response equipment.

A conducted energy device (Taser) demonstration, with participants observing and engaging in a controlled training exercise.

An oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray overview to illustrate its effects and appropriate use.

Baton training demonstrations using padded equipment to demonstrate impact and safety considerations.

Interactive de-escalation scenarios that allowed participants to practice communication and decision-making strategies in challenging situations.

A display of correctional emergency response equipment, with explanations of its purpose and use within correctional facilities.

Participants also had the opportunity to ask questions throughout the session, gaining insight into how law enforcement professionals evaluate situations and apply safety protocols in the field.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of hands-on learning of safety concepts to help employees better understand the realities of decision-making under pressure.

“Hands-on training like this gives employees a clearer understanding of safety tools and techniques while reinforcing how important communication and awareness are in preventing escalation, and our strong partnership with the Sheriff’s Office allows us to offer valuable, real-world perspectives that support our workforce in a meaningful way,” said Ginger Hood, from the Montgomery County Risk Management Department.

This Safety Day Training demonstrates Montgomery County’s commitment to employee readiness by offering real-world safety strategies that provide staff with practical skills to respond effectively to emergencies.