Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Invites Families to Celebrate America’s 250th with Storytime & Craft: Happy 250th!

Clarksville, TN – Families are invited to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with a fun-filled morning of stories, creativity, and patriotic spirit during Storytime & Craft: Happy 250th! at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Thursday, July 2nd, 2026.

The family-friendly program begins at 10:30am and continues until 12:00pm. The event is open to children of all ages when accompanied by an adult and is included with museum membership or regular paid admission.

In honor of the nation’s 250th Anniversary, participants will enjoy a selection of books celebrating the United States, its history, and the values that have shaped the country over the past two and a half centuries. Following storytime, children will have the opportunity to create their own patriotic artwork by making colorful fingerprint stars, giving them a special keepsake to take home.

Storytime & Craft events at the Customs House Museum are designed to encourage literacy, creativity, and family engagement through interactive activities that bring stories to life. The patriotic theme offers a fun and meaningful way for young learners to celebrate America’s milestone anniversary while expressing their creativity.

Parents and guardians are expected to participate alongside their children and provide supervision throughout the event, making it a shared experience for the entire family.

Whether you’re looking for an educational summer activity, a creative craft project, or simply a chance to spend quality time together, Storytime & Craft: Happy 250th! offers a memorable way to celebrate the holiday week.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 2nd, from 10:30am to 12:00pm at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Admission is free for museum members or included with regular paid museum admission.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibits before or after the program and celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with stories, art, and hands-on fun.