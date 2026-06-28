Clarksville Obituary: Margaret Ann Scott

Clarksville, TN – Margaret Ann Scott, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Clarksville Vanderbilt Hospital on June 26th, 2026.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 6th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be held from 9 am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Margaret was born on October 8th, 1934, in the Sango area to the late Clara Holt Clark and Harvey Clark. Margaret was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Retired CSM William H Scott; sister, Grace Stacey; brothers, Edward Clark, Maurice Clark, and Homer Clark; son-in-law, Gary Sumner. As well as her beloved furry companion, Sarge.

As loving and supportive wife to CSM (Ret) William H. Scott, Mrs. Scott provided a steadfast foundation during his distinguished Army career. Her strength was vital in supporting not only her husband but their children as well.

Margaret worked part-time at Magnolia Flower Shop for many years. She found great joy in delivering flowers and the many friends she made.

Margaret is survived by her son, William H (Debbie) Scott, Jr.; daughters, Brenda Hadley, Debra (Roger) Pinkley, Peggy Sumner, Cathy (Steve) Pearce; 11 grandchildren, those who live locally are, Brian Scott, Thomas Scott, Brant Poindexter, Scott Pearce and Donna Pinkley, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 647 Dunlop Lane Suite 117, Clarksville, TN 37040.