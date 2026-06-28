Clarksville Obituary: Margaret Ann Scott

Clarksville, TN – Margaret Ann Scott, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Clarksville Vanderbilt Hospital on June 26th, 2026.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 6th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be held from 9 am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Margaret was born on October 8th, 1934, in the Sango area to the late Clara Holt Clark and Harvey Clark. Margaret was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Retired CSM William H Scott; sister, Grace Stacey; brothers, Edward Clark, Maurice Clark, and Homer Clark; son-in-law, Gary Sumner. As well as her beloved furry companion, Sarge.
As loving and supportive wife to CSM (Ret) William H. Scott, Mrs. Scott provided a steadfast foundation during his distinguished Army career. Her strength was vital in supporting not only her husband but their children as well.
Margaret worked part-time at Magnolia Flower Shop for many years. She found great joy in delivering flowers and the many friends she made.
Margaret is survived by her son, William H (Debbie) Scott, Jr.; daughters, Brenda Hadley, Debra (Roger) Pinkley, Peggy Sumner, Cathy (Steve) Pearce; 11 grandchildren, those who live locally are, Brian Scott, Thomas Scott, Brant Poindexter, Scott Pearce and Donna Pinkley, and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 647 Dunlop Lane Suite 117, Clarksville, TN 37040.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com