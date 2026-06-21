Live Auction and Inspiring Stories Mark 2026 Millan Foundation Banquet in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds were in attendance at APSU’s Winfeld Dunn Center for the 2026 Millan Foundation Banquet, which since its launch in March of 2024 has raised $1,013,837.01. The impact of the foundation just in the last year exceeded $615,000. Since 2024, more than 1,100 volunteer hours have been invested, and 7 mission trips have been completed.

The evening’s program included a cocktail reception followed by dinner, updates on this past year’s operations, and finally a live auction conducted by Phillip Traylor. The impact from last year’s banquet was $201,463.30, and organizers provided a breakdown of how those funds were used in various initiatives.

Funds went to APSU to support student athletics, the campus food pantry, and other needs. YaiPak received more than $21,000 which was used to deliver essential support and critical supplies to individuals and families facing hardships.

Other endeavors funded by the foundation provided education, care, stability, and faith-centered support for communities abroad, brought clean water to underserved communities in Guatemala through well development and medical mission support, and supported transportation, surgery, and other medical mission needs to Centro Moore, the Moore Pediatric Surgery Center in Guatemala City.

Speakers gave updates and highlights on several of the foundation’s ongoing projects, but the highlight of the evening is always the moving stories of why this foundation was created from founders Lilly and Leo Millan, two amazing people who are doing incredible things for people in need, throughout the United States, and abroad.

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