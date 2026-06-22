Natural Living Fair Returns to Tanglewood House for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The 2-day Natural Living Fair, organized each year by Amy Patton of The Sunday Morning Flower Farm was back for its 10th year, its 4th year at Tanglewood House, and once again hundreds came out to check out all that local vendors had to offer.

The event features lots of locally grown plants and flowers, handcrafted goods and holistic living products from more than 40 vendors, many of whom return year after year. Patton says, “A lot of them come back each year. We have farmers and natural practitioners. They say they keep coming back because they like the relaxing venue and the plant-loving customers.

Bethany Obendorfer, owner of Tiny Mothers General Store refers to the fair as, A beautiful community wutg kits if supportive, like-minded people.”

The selection of items is always diverse. It’s way more than just plants. There were multiple booths selling pottery, fresh-made breads, candles, diffusers, jewelry, fresh produce, natural remedies and a variety of other great products.

Karey Daugherty of Tanglewood House said, “It’s always a wonderful event, and we love seeing vendors come back each year. This is a great way for us to show off all that we do here to new people. This event is always one of the highlights of the season.”

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