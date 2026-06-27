Clarksville Obituary: Richard “Dickie” Harris

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life Service for Richard “Dickie” Harris, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at 1:00pm at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Pastor Stewart Salyer will officiate Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00pm until the time of service.

Dickie was born on November 18th, 1940, in Clarksville to Julian and Dorothy Harris. He passed away on June 25th, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Dickie graduated from Clarksville High School, was a veteran in the United States Army, and retired from Union Carbide. He could be found most days socializing at the YMCA where he went for his daily walks or working in his yard. Dickie also enjoyed dancing, listening to his 50’s music, and tending to his hummingbirds.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Clevenger. Dickie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan Hensley Harris; daughter, Teresa Harris Rushing; grandsons, Evan Harris Rushing and Ethan Lee Rushing; and siblings: Ann Woodall, Jane Critz, Susan Slate, and Nancy Dueker.

Evan Rushing, Ethan Rushing, Donovan Riggins, Matthew Dueker, Craig Tyre, and Tommy Allbert will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit Dickie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.