Clarksville Obituary: Richard “Dickie” Harris

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life Service for Richard “Dickie” Harris, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at 1:00pm at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Pastor Stewart Salyer will officiate Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00pm until the time of service.
Dickie was born on November 18th, 1940, in Clarksville to Julian and Dorothy Harris. He passed away on June 25th, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Dickie graduated from Clarksville High School, was a veteran in the United States Army, and retired from Union Carbide. He could be found most days socializing at the YMCA where he went for his daily walks or working in his yard. Dickie also enjoyed dancing, listening to his 50’s music, and tending to his hummingbirds.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Clevenger. Dickie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan Hensley Harris; daughter, Teresa Harris Rushing; grandsons, Evan Harris Rushing and Ethan Lee Rushing; and siblings: Ann Woodall, Jane Critz, Susan Slate, and Nancy Dueker.
Evan Rushing, Ethan Rushing, Donovan Riggins, Matthew Dueker, Craig Tyre, and Tommy Allbert will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit Dickie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com