Bulls, Booms & Burgers Brings Thrilling Bull Riding Action to Clarksville on June 27th

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for an evening packed with adrenaline, family fun, and unforgettable entertainment as Bulls, Booms & Burgers rides into Clarksville on Saturday, June 27th, 2026.

The family-friendly event will take place at 1680 Parchman Road and promises to showcase some of the best bull riders and toughest bulls around. Fans of rodeo action and outdoor entertainment will have the chance to experience the excitement of professional bull riding up close as competitors test their skill, courage, and determination against powerful bucking bulls.

Gates will open at 5:00pm, giving attendees plenty of time to arrive, find their seats, enjoy food and refreshments, and soak in the pre-show atmosphere. The main event begins at 7:30pm, when the arena comes alive with fast-paced action and heart-pounding rides.

Organizers say Bulls, Booms & Burgers is designed to be a fun-filled outing for the entire family. Whether you’re a longtime rodeo enthusiast or attending your first bull riding event, spectators can expect an evening filled with excitement, crowd-pleasing entertainment, and plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments.

Bull riding remains one of the most challenging and popular events in rodeo, requiring riders to stay aboard a bucking bull for eight seconds while demonstrating control and technique. Every ride offers a unique challenge, making each competition unpredictable and exciting for fans.

With summer in full swing, Bulls, Booms & Burgers provides a perfect opportunity for families, friends, and community members to gather for a night of outdoor entertainment right here in Clarksville.

Residents from across Montgomery County and the surrounding region are invited to come out and enjoy the action, cheer on the riders, and experience one of the toughest shows on dirt.

For those looking for an exciting way to spend a summer Saturday evening, Bulls, Booms & Burgers promises a memorable night of thrills, fun, and family-friendly entertainment.

Tickets for Bulls, Booms & Burgers are available now, with prices ranging from $28.52 to $55.20, giving fans several options to experience an unforgettable night of bull riding action and family-friendly entertainment in Clarksville.

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Find out more information on Bulls, Booms & Burgers on Facebook.

Y’all come out and join the excitement on June 27th for a great night of bull riding in Clarksville.