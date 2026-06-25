Montgomery County Health Council Awarded $25,000 AARP Grant for Crossland Corridor Improvements

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Council is proud to announce it has been awarded a $25,000 grant through the 2026 AARP Community Challenge program, with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America, to implement pedestrian safety, placemaking, and beautification improvements near the intersections of Crossland Avenue and Pageant Lane, Highway Drive and Pageant Lane, and Richardson Road and Crossland Avenue.

The project will strengthen connections between Moore Magnet Elementary School, Veterans Plaza, the Montgomery County Public Library, the Senior Citizens Center, and surrounding neighborhoods, creating safer and more welcoming spaces for residents of all ages and abilities.

Through community engagement, walk audits, and corridor assessments, the Montgomery County Health Council and its partners identified opportunities to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility, and neighborhood connectivity throughout the project area. The grant will support improvements that make it easier and safer for residents to access schools, public facilities, and community gathering spaces.

“This project demonstrates what can happen when a community comes together around a shared vision,” said Karen Reynolds, Chair of the Montgomery County Health Council and Project Manager for the Walk Audit Project. “The improvements funded through this grant were shaped by residents and community stakeholders who participated in walk audits and shared their ideas for creating safer, more welcoming spaces. I am grateful to everyone who contributed their time, expertise, and support, and I look forward to continuing this work together.”

The project was developed through a partnership led by the Montgomery County Health Council and Replant Clarksville, which serves as the project’s fiscal sponsor. Additional partners include Montgomery County Government, the City of Clarksville, Clarksville Strong Towns, the Arts and Heritage Development Council, Austin Peay State University, neighborhood stakeholders, and numerous community organizations and volunteers whose participation helped identify priorities and shape the proposed improvements.

Planned corridor enhancements include:

Installation of enhanced crosswalks at key school and pedestrian crossings

Public art enhancements to strengthen community identity and create more welcoming public spaces

Tree planting and native landscaping to provide shade, improve comfort for pedestrians, and enhance the corridor’s appearance

Cleanup, beautification, and placemaking improvements to create more attractive and inviting public spaces

The project supports broader efforts to improve mobility, encourage active transportation, and create safer routes between Moore Magnet Elementary School, Veterans Plaza, the Montgomery County Public Library, the Senior Citizens Center, and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We appreciate the Montgomery County Health Council’s leadership in pursuing this opportunity and look forward to supporting these efforts that will improve walkability and quality of life for the residents who live in and use that area,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Additional details regarding project implementation and volunteer opportunities will be announced as work progresses.

This project was funded by a grant from AARP with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America.

With funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America, the AARP Community Challenge grant program is expanding its investment in pedestrian safety projects that improve street design, enhance mobility, and promote pedestrian safety for people of all ages.

About the Montgomery County Health Council

The Montgomery County Health Council serves as a collaborative forum for organizations, agencies, and residents working to improve health outcomes and quality of life throughout Montgomery County.

The Council identifies community priorities, fosters partnerships, and supports projects that address the social, environmental, and economic factors that influence health, including access to safe transportation, healthy neighborhoods, and community resources.

About the AARP Community Challenge

The AARP Community Challenge grant program supports projects that improve public places, housing, transportation, digital connectivity, disaster resilience, and more. In 2026, Toyota Motor North America is funding pedestrian safety projects that aim to enhance streets and sidewalks nationwide.

Microsoft is supporting digital connections projects aimed at expanding access to and adoption of high-speed internet (broadband). These grants are part of AARP’s broader Livable Communities initiative, which helps neighborhoods, towns, cities, and counties across the country become great places for people of all ages.

AARP believes communities should offer:

• Safe, walkable streets

• Affordable and accessible housing and transportation options

• Access to essential services

• Opportunities for residents to engage and participate fully in community life