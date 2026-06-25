Clarksville Police Investigating Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a multi-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Jack Miller Boulevard.

One individual is scheduled to be flown to Nashville by AirEvac helicopter for medical treatment.

At this time, all southbound and two northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are shut down. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

The condition of the other individuals involved is unknown at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.