Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Fort Campbell Boulevard Water Outage for Water Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Monday, June 29th, 2026, at 10:00pm on a section of Fort Campbell Boulevard from Tobacco Road to Lady Marion Drive for water valve installation.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity, including Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

The water valve installation is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am Tuesday, June 30th.