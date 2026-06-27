TDOT Weekly Road Construction Report: Lane Closures Planned in Montgomery County, Davidson County starting June 28th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Motorists traveling through Montgomery County and surrounding areas should prepare for lane closures, shoulder work, utility installations, and construction projects over the coming week as the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues roadway improvements across the region.

Most interstate work in Davidson County will occur during overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts, while several utility projects in Montgomery County are scheduled during daytime hours.

Montgomery County

SR-12

Underground fiber installation will require shoulder closures along southbound SR-12 between log mile 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm on Monday, June 29th, and Tuesday, June 30th. Work will continue with shoulder closures on the east side of SR-12 from 9:00am until 3:00pm on Wednesday, July 1st, and Thursday, July 2nd.

SR-13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard)

Intersection improvement work at the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard project will require nightly single-lane closures in both northbound and southbound directions between log mile 25.67 and 25.96 from 8:00pm until 5:00am Sunday, June 28th, through Wednesday, July 1st.

SR-236

Underground fiber installation will require east shoulder closures between log mile 0 and 2 from 9:00am until 3:00pm Monday through Thursday, June 29th-July 2nd. Additional shoulder closures between log mile 1 and 3 will also occur during the same dates and times for continued fiber installation.

SR-237

Upgrades to electric lines will require flagging operations near log mile 0 from 9:00am until 3:00pm Monday through Thursday, June 2th9-July 2nd. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic delays.

SR-48

An underground CCTV inspection will affect multiple lanes near log mile 5 beginning at 6:00am on Sunday, June 28th.

On Friday, July 3rd, multiple lane closures in both directions on SR-48 between log mile 5.18 and 14.77 are scheduled from 8:00pm until 5:00am for the America’s 250th Celebration Fireworks, and motorists should expect significant traffic congestion before and after the event.

Davidson County

Interstate 24

Milling and paving operations will require overnight multiple lane closures in both directions between mile markers 32 and 40 from 8:00pm until 5:00am Sunday through Wednesday, June 28th-July 1st.

Mobile roadway striping operations will occur nightly between mile markers 40 and 44 in both directions during the same overnight hours from Sunday through Wednesday.

Additional mobile striping work between mile markers 51 and 52 is scheduled overnight on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday.

LED streetlight conversion work will require single-lane closures near mile marker 52 on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Vegetation control around Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) devices will require multiple eastbound lane closures near mile markers 53-54 on Sunday night.

Interstate 40

Vegetation maintenance near ITS devices will require a westbound single-lane closure between mile markers 185 and 187 on Monday night.

Mobile roadway striping operations between mile markers 201 and 204 will take place Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday nights.

Eastbound single-lane closures between mile markers 209 and 210 are scheduled nightly Sunday through Wednesday for milling and paving.

LED streetlight conversion work will require overnight single-lane closures in both directions between mile markers 207 and 209, as well as between mile markers 209 and 211, on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Additional mobile roadway striping between mile markers 220 and 222 will occur overnight Sunday through Wednesday, with westbound-only operations scheduled Tuesday night.

Interstate 440

Eastbound single-lane closures near mile markers 6 and 7 are planned Sunday night for vegetation control around ITS equipment.

Interstate 65

LED streetlight conversion work will require single-lane closures near mile marker 77 in both directions Monday through Wednesday nights.

Shoulder closures for additional LED streetlight conversion between mile markers 84 and 85 are scheduled Monday through Wednesday nights.

Mobile roadway striping between mile markers 89 and 91 will take place Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday nights.

Additional LED streetlight conversion near mile marker 90 will require single-lane closures on Monday and Wednesday nights, while shoulder closures on entrance and exit ramps at mile marker 90 are scheduled Monday through Wednesday nights.

Mobile striping near mile marker 96 is planned Sunday through Wednesday nights, with southbound-only operations occurring Tuesday night.

Drivers should also expect rolling roadblocks affecting all northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 96 and 99 on Monday through Thursday from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Blasting operations associated with the I-65/US-31W project are scheduled between 10:00am and 2:00pm each day, and brief traffic stoppages should be anticipated.TDOT reminds motorists to reduce speeds in work zones, remain alert for changing traffic patterns, and use caution when traveling through active construction areas. All work is weather permitting and schedules may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions.