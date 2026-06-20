Nashville Kats Bring Arena Football Excitement to Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Arena Football League’s Nashville Kats opened the 2026 season in their new home, Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena, on April 17th, 2026, and gave fans a high-energy performance that resulted in a 78–40 victory over the Michigan Arsenal.

The Kats have since gone on to put up home wins against the Washington Wolfpack 48-3, the Oregon Lightning 64-21, and the Oceanside Bombers 63–49.

The Kats have three remaining home games this regular season: the Minnesota Monsters on June 13th, the Albany Firebirds on June 20th, and the Beaumont Renegades on June 27th.

Come out and support the Kats and arena football right in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. It’s a fast-paced family experience, and you will not believe how close the crowd is to the action on the field. And, ticket prices start can start as low as $7.00, depending on the match-up.

You don’t want to miss the excitement. The game-one pre-show had motorcycles on the field to hype up the crowd, local flag football teams to entertain at half-time, and of course, an outstanding performance by the Lady Kats, the Nashville Kats Dance Team. For ticket information, scheduling, and more, go to the Nashville Kats page or the F&M Bank Arena website.

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