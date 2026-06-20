Tennessee Tourism Unveils New Summer Attractions, Festivals, and Experiences Across the State

Nashville, TN – Soak in the sunshine, relax on a rooftop patio, take a moonlight hike, hit the road for a summer festival or mark off a new, immersive experience. Here’s a look at what’s new and happening this season in Tennessee.

New Attractions, Exhibits, and Experiences

Memphis – Opening this summer, the Memphis Flyway at Tom Lee Park is a free ADA-accessible observation deck over the Mississippi River and offers unmatched views of water, wildlife and the seasonal migrations of millions of birds. The Flyway also features a pollinator garden, native plantings and educational programming, making it a must-visit for nature lovers and families alike.

Kingsport – Did you know the original Long Island Iced Tea traces back to Northeast Tennessee? From crafted cocktails to sweet treats and more, support local businesses and explore Kingsport on the Long Island Iced Tea Trail. Track your progress with the new digital passport.

Gatlinburg – Anakeesta’s expansion features the new Crystal Express, the world’s only all-glass gondola system. The mountaintop adventure park also has a reimagined Firefly Village, enhanced treetop skywalk, new overlooks and immersive nighttime attractions inspired by the Smokies’ synchronous fireflies.

Chattanooga – See the wonders hidden at Ruby Falls. Young explorers ages 4-10 can learn how caves are formed, how to cave responsibly and why conservation matters during the new Junior Caver tour, offered Wednesday mornings. Explorers earn a badge and activity sheet to take home.

Knoxville – Take a break for quiet reflection at the Eugenia Williams House, open for guided tours, picnics, walks and events. Explore the diverse plant life and beauty along the trails and wild gardens.

Nashville – Hooky Entertainment is now open at Nashville Yards with an upscale movie theater, bowling, an interactive arcade, elevated dining, and private event spaces.

Hohenwald/Lewis Co. – Immerse yourself in nature at the recently opened Devil’s Backbone State Park, located on the Natchez Trace Parkway, with rugged hiking trails and the Western Highland Rim forest. Also in Lewis County, Dry Branch State Park opens this summer.

Clarksville – Start your engines. Relive the glory days of classic American muscle cars at the Clarksville Throttle Museum, featuring a collection of vintage motorcycles dating back to 1911, as well as classics from Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet.

Cornersville – Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop opens June 24. Inspired by Dolly Parton’s love of the open road, the first-of-its-kind travel center is designed to blend her regional roots and welcoming spirit to travelers, families and truck drivers.

Granville – The newly opened Independence Hall showcases artifacts and engaging exhibits that tell Tennessee’s role in shaping the nation as part of the America 250 celebration. Meanwhile, the traveling exhibit, Home Runs and Home Teams, brings baseball heritage to life at Granville Museum.

New Hotels and Places to Stay

Chattanooga – The Waymark Hotel, located in a revitalized 1927 historic bank building in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, is perfect for relaxation and adventure. The hotel just opened a new subterranean speakeasy, The Vault, where guests enter through the actual door of the basement vault.

Clarksville – Marriott StudioRes, a new extended stay property opens in Clarksville with 124 rooms in August, located just off Interstate 24.

Michie – Nestled across 140 acres in McNairy County, Lamb Ranch is the perfect place to relax, stay in a cabin and unwind at the wellness center. The ranch also hosts events like swing dancing, seasonal rodeos, live music and more.

New Restaurants, Businesses and Music Venues

Gatlinburg – Mountain Breakfast offers a polished take on classic Smoky Mountain morning staples. The family-owned restaurant focuses on elevated dishes built around locally-sourced ingredients – from hearty Southern breakfasts to lighter brunch plates and specialty coffee.

Chattanooga – Get creative at The Pottery Place. The locally owned paint-your-own pottery studio offers walk-in pottery painting, mosaic projects, stoneware and clay sessions.

Knoxville – Belltown is a new 40+ acre public park with a playground, dog park, kayak area, food truck park, and an amphitheater all connected by walking trails and greenspace. Nearby restaurants include Abridged Beer Company, Soccer Taco, and Sugar Queen Creamery.

Clarksville – Tennessee’s first Wawa convenience store opened in Clarksville June 18th. The store caters to road trip travelers with Built-To-Order® food and beverages, coffee, fuel services, and more. For more information, read the article on Wawa’s Clarksville store.

Cookeville – Edison Hills New & Old expanded in the town’s Historic WestSide with clothing, accessories and modern gifts. The shop also features a Craft Café, with a menu of crafts, snacks and bring-your-own-beverage options. Workshops are also available featuring local artists.

Centerville – The Merry Merchant is perfect for antiquing and curiosity shopping with vinyl records, salvaged furniture, vintage glassware, plants and other treasures in the heart of downtown.

Nashville – Bacco, a new Italian steakhouse inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, honors the warmth of Italian tradition with Tuscan flavors. The brunch menu includes delicious dishes like ricotta pancakes with candied lemon and steak and eggs with salsa verde and tomatoes.

Memphis – Grind City Amp is a new 4,500-seat open-air entertainment venue located along the Mississippi River. Developed through a partnership between Grind City Brewing and Barbian Entertainment, the venue brings a new option for live music, festivals, and community events, celebrating Memphis’ rich music culture.

Ripley – The Bottoms Venue will host live music, events, festivals, celebrations and private gatherings, located in the Mississippi River bottoms of Lauderdale County.

Halls – Shark Fish & Chicken is now open, serving up fish, catfish, shrimp, fries, hushpuppies, homemade cookies and special events for the community.

New Bars, Breweries, Distilleries, Wineries, Spirits, Coffee and Tea

Gatlinburg – Alibi Speakeasy channels the glamour with its craft cocktails, smoked drinks and bourbon-forward creations. Guests enter through a concealed passageway of a daytime coffee shop into a moody cocktail lounge filled with vintage décor and jazz-era ambiance.

Chattanooga – A tea house and herbal apothecary for quiet moments, everyday wellbeing, meaningful conversation and small bites, Understory Tea on the Southside fuses traditional gongfu tea practices with Appalachian folk herbalism.

Clarksville – Leatherwood Distillery in Downtown Clarksville is a veteran-owned business and sources the finest regional grains for its small-batch spirits. Enjoy smooth aged bourbons, spicy ryes, flavored rums and refreshing mocktails. Stop in for a tour, tastings, and live music.

Iconic Anniversaries

The newly opened Hangout Cafe features handmade chai, specialty coffee, espresso, seasonal lattes, matcha cold brew and locally-sources pastries. The welcoming backyard hangout space will host live music, local artists, movie nights and family-friendly programming.– Brewing on South Main, Ritual Coffee is a warm and welcoming space with craft coffee, thoughtful cocktails and a place for conversation and where connections become traditions.

Bristol – Bristol Sessions Nights: Road to 100 will transform downtown Bristol into a living soundtrack of Appalachian music and storytelling. Held every third Friday now-May 2027, events will spotlight a different chapter in the evolution of country music honoring the Bristol Sessions.

Memphis – The National Civil Rights Museum marks its 35th anniversary with immersive and powerful exhibits and experiences, including the newly opened Legacy building.

Nashville – Enriching Music City’s vibrant and dynamic art scene, Frist Art Museum celebrates 25 years of bringing world-class rotating exhibits from around the globe to Nashville.

New or Popular Summer Festivals

Chattanooga (Summer) – Americana Days & Nights at Rock City includes America 250 Gnome Quest, Strings of the Mountain live old-time music, birds of prey shows, the Dog Days of Summer and Barns2Birdhouses, a reimagining of the “See Rock City” barn icon.

Rugby (June 13th-Summer) – Roll into a good time in Historic Rugby with Irish Road Bowling. Join a team or just watch this quirky sport as teams roll an iron ball down Rugby Parkway. The event is free and no reservation is needed. Click here for the full 2026 schedule.

Pigeon Forge (June 15th-August 2nd) – Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration fills the park with vibrant colors, family-friendly fun, interactive fountains, sprinklers and water fun, high-energy attractions and entertainment, the Gazillion Bubble Show and a dazzling fireworks and drone show at night set against the Smoky Mountain sky.

Nashville (July 3rd-4th) – Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th honors America250 with multi-genre live music performances. The free downtown event is family-friendly, with one of the country’s largest fireworks shows with drone light elements, synchronized to live music from the Nashville Symphony.

Smithville (July 3rd-4th) – The Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree celebrates Appalachian music and craftsmanship, bringing hundreds of musicians and artisans to downtown Smithville. Festgoers can enjoy traditional bluegrass performances and handmade goods.

Jonesborough (July 3rd-4th) – Tennessee’s oldest town celebrates Jonesborough Days with an America 250-themed patriotic parade, fireworks, live music, a MoonPie eating contest, inflatables, a classic car show, more than 50 arts and crafts booths and fest food from local food trucks.

Ripley (July 10th-11th) – From sunrise to sunset, the Lauderdale County Tomato Festival is packed with nonstop fun, including live music, car and truck show, kid’s zone, 5K, fun walk, vendors, tomatoes and celebrating the county’s rich agricultural heritage and small-town charm.

Kingsport (July 17th-25th) – Kingsport Fun Fest features more than 100 events around the city including a sunset concert series, a parade, hot air balloons, food trucks, moonlight hikes, outdoor movies, block parties, a handmade market, trash barrel paint-in fireworks, a medallion hunt and more.

Memphis (August 8th-16th) – Thousands of fans from around the world come together at Graceland to celebrate Elvis’ life and career. Elvis Week brings live music performances, a 5k run, the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and more.

Lebanon (August 13th-26th) – The Tennessee State Fair features thrilling rides, live music, tractor pulls, livestock shows, kid-friendly zones, game booths, a historic village with heritage crafts and local vendors and classic fair food – all celebrating Tennessee Voices & Volunteers: America 250.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.