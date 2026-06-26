Get $20 Tickets to ‘Nunsense’ at the Roxy Regional Theatre by Naming an Apostle

Clarksville, TN – To celebrate the end of Season 43 at the Roxy Regional Theatre, we are offering a special deal for the rest of our Nunsense run!

This weekend only, name your favorite of the 12 Apostles at checkout, whether over the phone or as a promo code online, and receive $20.00 tickets to the show!

Join us this weekend at our temporary home on 114 Public Square for nonstop laughs, catchy tunes and joyful chaos as the Little Sisters of Hoboken bring you five final performances of this zany musical comedy!

Thursday, June 25th at 7:00pm

Friday, June 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 27th at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 28th at 2:00pm

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook (Sister Julia, Child of God) has accidentally poisoned fifty-two of the sisters, the remaining five nuns put on a zany, wholesome, hilarious musical revue to raise money for the burials!

Directed and choreographed by Jeri Dickey with music direction by Amy Frederick, Nunsense stars Jama Bowen as Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Jackie Ostick as Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; Brooklynn Morales as Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Melissa Goldberg as Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and Chloe LaMar as the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Special thanks to our generous sponsors — Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton, Stacey Streetman and Gary & Linda Shephard — whose support made this production possible!

Written by Dan Goggin, Nunsense is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square.

Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

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About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.