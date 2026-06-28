Healthy Sheet Pan Chicken Sausage and Roasted Vegetable Dinner Recipe

Clarksville, TN – Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggie Bake is an easy, wholesome meal that’s packed with vibrant colors and comforting flavors. Tender chicken sausage roasts alongside sweet butternut squash, crisp bell peppers, and savory onions, creating a delicious combination that’s both hearty and nutritious.

Seasoned with garlic, Italian herbs, and black pepper, every bite is bursting with fresh, roasted flavor. Best of all, everything cooks together on a single sheet pan, making preparation simple and cleanup a breeze.

Ready in less than 40 minutes, this family-friendly recipe is perfect for busy weeknights when you want a satisfying, healthy dinner without spending hours in the kitchen.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggie Bake

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

16 ounces bell pepper and onion mix (diced, frozen or 3-4 cups sliced or diced fresh vegetables)

6 ounces sausage (pre-cooked chicken links, ~2 links)

10 ounces butternut squash (diced, frozen or ~2 cups fresh diced butternut squash or sweet potato)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Instructions

Pre-heat the oven to 425°F.

Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper or coat it with nonstick cooking spray.

Spread the bell peppers and onions, or fresh vegetables, in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Add the chicken sausage slices over the vegetables.

Add the diced butternut squash or sweet potato over the chicken sausage and vegetables.

Coat vegetables and chicken with nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle the pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning over top.

Bake until the vegetables are cooked through and slightly crisped along the edges, about 35 minutes. Serve warm.

Notes

Change the flavor of this dish by swapping out a different salt-free seasoning and chicken sausage. Consider paring Cajun seasoning with andouille chicken sausage or taco seasoning with jalapeño chicken sausage.

The sodium content of sausage will vary, so choose lower-sodium options whenever possible.

You can use frozen vegetables, fresh vegetables, or a combination of both for this recipe.

Yield: 2 servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes