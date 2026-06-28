Black Cat Plant Shop Brings Rare Plants and Rock-and-Roll Vibes to Sango

Clarksville, TN – Plant lovers in the Sango area just witnessed the opening of a shop like no other. Black Cat Plant Shop combines a few of owner Kimberly Wallace’s passions: cool house plants, great customer care, and rock and roll music.

People were lined up on opening weekend, waiting for the door to open, so they could check out Clarksville’s most unique inventory of common houseplants, rare specimens, pots, and accessories. Wallace describes the shop as a “fresh, edgy, and high-vibe botanical experience in the heart of Sango, a one-stop shop for the first-time plant parent, and the seasoned collector who hunts for rare and hard-to-find gems.

“We wanted to create a space that feels like a true plant party. It’s all about the vibes, the selection, and providing a professional-grade expertise at a price point that works for everyone.”

As you walk around the cozy shop, you will see the familiar, much of which is priced quite reasonably, but also some plants you might never have seen before. And, don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming along to some Chris Cornell or other classic artists as you shop.

The shop is located at 2670 Madison Street, Suite J, and you can find more information at the Black Cat Plant Shop page on Facebook or Instagram.

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