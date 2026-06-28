Clarksville Obituary: Marvin “Lee” O’Dell

Clarksville, TN – Marvin “Lee” O’Dell, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on June 23rd, 2026. He was born on November 26th, 1939, in Lakeland, FL, to Marvin and Eleanor O’Dell. Lee was a kind and caring person who was always willing to help those in need.

He enjoyed traveling, sight-seeing, nature, and golfing in his younger years. Lee was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen O’Dell. Lee is survived by his daughter, Erin O’Dell of Chapmansboro, TN and grandson, Dawson O’Dell of Dover, TN,

Please visit Lee’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.