Clarksville Obituary: Jane Lazar

Clarksville, TN – Jane Lazar was known for her love of family, cooking delicious food, and welcoming all who visited her home. She enjoyed hosting gatherings with family, friends, and her door was always open and revolving.

Jane, 73, passed peacefully on June 17th, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous fight with cancer. Her husband of 53 years, Yousif Lazar Lazar, passed away on January 6th, 2025.

Ensuring their family lived close together was highly valued by Jane and Yousif. Together they were the best of friends and raised their two daughters and two sons with the love they held dear. After several moves to be near their family, they arrived in Clarksville in June 2022 to be with all their children and grandchildren. They remained in Clarksville together for the rest of their lives.

Jane was a devout Christian and led her family and friends in the way of the Lord. She was fearless and a problem solver who helped the people in her life navigate through the world. She loved to share the food she created, often with challenging recipes. Many left with the gift of delightful leftovers after visiting her home.

Jane was born in Habania, Iraq on July 16th, 1952 on a British military base as her father was in the British military. She was engaged to Yousif at 16 years old and married him when she was 20 in March, 1973. They were wed in a small ceremony at home in Kuwait. Jane and Yousif moved to Lebanon shortly after where their eldest daughter, Germaine, was born. In 1974 they migrated to America with only $11. They settled in Chicago, Illinois for 14 years where they became heavily involved in the Assyrian Church of the East.

Jane and Yousif relocated to Phoenix, Arizona on August 18th, 1988. They began to honor the Remembrance of Saint Mary every August 15th by butchering sacred lambs, cooking them in a soup and serving the food in a park where the community would gather. Donations were accepted and given to help build their new church, St. Peter’s Parish. They then moved to Turlock, California to be close to their children and later moved back to Arizona to be close to them there as well.

They are survived by their four children and eleven grandchildren including Germaine Ibrahim (Peter) George, Joseph, James, Ashur; their son Lazar Lazar (Maryna Mykhaylyuk) and children Alex, Sofia; daughter Ninvh Combs (Douglas) Joleen, Melanie, Aubrey; son George Lazar (Catherine Carroll) Josephine, Sammuel; adopted daughters Laura Colman (Jerame Dolce) Kyle Colman, Cooper Dolce; Feryal Warda (Loay) Charlotte, Anna, Elizabeth, Angelina, Shamiran Warda Odesho (Steve) Zaia, Jameel, and family.

Jane is also survived by her older sister, Gina Younan, her brother, Fisher Khananisho, and two nieces, Sandra Youwanes.

Services begin at 11:00am, Wednesday, July 8th, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 317 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. The phone number is 931.645.2458.

The burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery at 976 Greenwood Ave, Clarksville TN 37040.

Please visit Jane’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.