Erin Obituary: Vernual D. Mitchell

Erin, TN – Vernual D. Mitchell, 74, of Erin, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

Vernual entered this life on December 3rd, 1951, in Granite City, IL, as the son of the late Walter B. Mitchell and the late Juanita Barnes Mitchell.

In addition to his parents, Vernual was preceded in death by his brothers, Nelson Ray Mitchell and Walter Patrick Mitchell, and his brother-in-law, Teddy Howell.

Vernual leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie Mitchell; his daughter, Melodie Swanson (Kevin), and son, Bryan Mitchell (Jennifer); his grandchildren: Stephanie Hall (Shannon), Elizabeth Ashley Rauch (John), Ethen Mitchell, Montana Swanson, Arizona Swanson, and Kaylee Mitchell; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Annemarie Hall; his sister, Norma Howell; his brother, Ernie Mitchell (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Detta Mitchell; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

He volunteered to join the U.S. Army in July 1970 and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War in 1971. He returned home and was honorably discharged in March 1972. Throughout his life, he held a profound respect for fellow veterans and a deep love for his country.

Vernual retired after 34 years as a Steamfitter and Yard Manager at the TVA Cumberland Fossil Plant. Known to his family and friends as a loyal, hardworking, “fix-anything” handyman, he would stop everything to help anyone in need. He possessed a fierce love for his family, and he will be greatly missed and forever cherished.

Vernual’s family will receive friends at Nave Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, with Pastor Stephen Cathey presiding. Following the service, burial with full military honors will take place at Lowry Cemetery, Stewart County, TN.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277. www.NaveFuneralHomes.com