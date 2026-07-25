Clarksville Police Host National Night Out Event August 4th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and event co-sponsors, invites the community to attend the 43rd Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

This year’s event will be held on the Austin Peay State University campus in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes positive partnerships between law enforcement, first responders, community organizations, and the neighborhoods they serve.

The event provides an opportunity for residents to meet those who serve the community, strengthen neighborhood connections, and work together to make Clarksville a safer, stronger, and more connected city.

This FREE, family-friendly event is open to everyone and will feature:

More than 55 community vendors

School supply giveaways

Bounce houses

Free food

Free haircuts

Live demonstrations

Interactive displays and activities

And much more!

The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center will also be on-site with its mobile clinic providing free dental screenings for attendees.

Whether you’re meeting your local first responders, visiting community organizations, enjoying family activities, or simply connecting with neighbors, National Night Out offers something for everyone.

Join us for an evening of fun, fellowship, and community spirit. We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, August 4th, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.