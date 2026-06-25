Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports South Third Street closed for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed South Third Street from Madison Street to Commerce Street for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure possible in the vicinity.

Traffic will be detoured to Madison Street and Commerce Street during the work. Motorists should slow down, adhere to directional signage, and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water main leak repair is expected to be finished and the roads reopened by approximately 6:30pm.