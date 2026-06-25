Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Highway 76 Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at 8:00pm on a section of Highway 76 from 1550 Highway 76 to North Woodson Road for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The following streets and roads will be affected by the water outage during the work:

1550 – 1881 Highway 76

225 -319 Little Hope Road

755 North Woodson Road

Burton Trail

1703-1708 Jesse Drive

Bradbury Farms Subdivision

Hartman Court

Bradbury Road

Countrywood drive

North Countrywood Drive

Hidden Meadows Drive

Winsome Lane

Kirkpatrick Court

Red Bluff Way

Dow Run Court

Riverchase Road

Riverhaven Drive

Passenger Creek Road

Rivermeade Court

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 4:00am Wednesday, July 1st.