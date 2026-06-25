Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Highway 76 Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at 8:00pm on a section of Highway 76 from 1550 Highway 76 to North Woodson Road for water valve replacement.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
The following streets and roads will be affected by the water outage during the work:
- 1550 – 1881 Highway 76
- 225 -319 Little Hope Road
- 755 North Woodson Road
- Burton Trail
- 1703-1708 Jesse Drive
Bradbury Farms Subdivision
- Hartman Court
- Bradbury Road
- Countrywood drive
- North Countrywood Drive
- Hidden Meadows Drive
- Winsome Lane
- Kirkpatrick Court
- Red Bluff Way
- Dow Run Court
- Riverchase Road
- Riverhaven Drive
- Passenger Creek Road
- Rivermeade Court
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 4:00am Wednesday, July 1st.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com