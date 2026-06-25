APSU Athletics Establishes Carolyn Yarbrough Memorial Scholarship Endowment for Basketball Managers

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics announced the establishment of the Carolyn Yarbrough Memorial Scholarship Endowment, a lasting tribute to one of the most dedicated supporters in Austin Peay State University history.

The endowment will provide scholarship support for student managers serving the Austin Peay men’s and women’s basketball programs, helping recognize the important role managers play in the success of Austin Peay State University basketball.

“Our family is grateful for everyone who has contributed to the scholarship in my mother’s name since its establishment,” said Carolyn’s daughter, Kim Brown. “My mom loved APSU Athletics, its coaches, and student-athletes, as nothing made her happier than being at a Govs’ ball game or traveling to see them on the road. Supporting APSU student-athletes and coaches through her contributions or making sure they were fed, was a true passion of hers and she would be honored to know that a scholarship has been established in her name benefitting the athletics department for years to come.”

For more than 40 years, Yarbrough was a fixture within Austin Peay State University Athletics. Whether cheering from the stands, organizing fundraisers, traveling across the country to support games, or hosting events for student-athletes and their families, her commitment to Austin Peay was unwavering. Her leadership and service also left a lasting impact on the University community, with her becoming the first woman inducted into the Red Coat Society and the first female president of the Governors Club.

“Carolyn embodied what it means to support student-athletes and Austin Peay State University Athletics,” said Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “For more than four decades, she gave her time, energy, and heart to our programs, always putting others before herself and finding ways to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes. Her generosity, kindness, and unwavering belief in our student-athletes helped create a culture of support that extended far beyond competition and into every aspect of the student-athlete experience. This scholarship endowment is a fitting tribute to her legacy and ensures that her passion for supporting our basketball programs and the people behind its success will continue to make an impact for generations to come.”

The scholarship endowment reflects Yarbrough’s lifelong passion for supporting student-athletes and ensuring they had the resources needed to succeed both on and off the court.

The Carolyn Yarbrough Memorial Scholarship Endowment ensures that Yarbrough’s legacy of service, generosity, and support for APSU Athletics will continue to impact future generations of student-athletes and the individuals who work behind the scenes to help APSU basketball programs thrive.

“Carolyn Yarbrough was ‘Govs For Life’ in every sense of the phrase,” said Austin Peay Vice President of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Whether supporting our student-athletes, serving in leadership roles, or simply showing up whenever Austin Peay needed her, she demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the University she loved. This scholarship endowment honoring future men’s and women’s basketball managers reflects Carolyn’s belief that every person who contributes to a team’s success matters. Her legacy will continue to impact APSU students for generations, ensuring that her passion for the Govs remains a lasting part of our story.”

Individuals interested in contributing to the Carolyn Yarbrough Memorial Scholarship Endowment may do so by sending a check to the APSU Foundation, P.O. Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044, or by making a gift online at www.givetoapsu.com/CarolynYarbrough.