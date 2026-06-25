Rain Chances Friday and Saturday, Near-100-Degree Heat by Monday: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast June 25th–29th

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a mix of sunshine, summertime warmth, and increasing chances for thunderstorms as the weekend approaches. While much of Thursday will remain dry and pleasant, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop at times on Friday and Saturday.

After the weekend, a stronger ridge of high pressure will bring a return to abundant sunshine and rising temperatures, with highs pushing into the upper 90s by Monday.

Sunny skies will dominate the area on Thursday, providing a beautiful start to the forecast period. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 89 degrees as light winds become southwesterly at about 5 mph during the afternoon hours.

Clouds will increase slightly on Thursday night, but most locations will remain dry. A very slight chance of a shower may develop toward daybreak Friday. Overnight temperatures will remain warm, falling to around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

By Friday, the atmosphere becomes a bit more unsettled as moisture increases across Middle Tennessee. A mix of sun and clouds will help temperatures reach near 90 degrees, while scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon, especially between 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Gusty winds could accompany stronger storms.

The risk for rain continues Friday night as another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms becomes possible after midnight. Temperatures will remain muggy, with lows only dipping to around 74 degrees.

Saturday brings the highest likelihood of rainfall during the forecast period. Morning sunshine will give way to developing showers and thunderstorms, with rain becoming more likely during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will once again reach around 90 degrees, while southwest winds could gust up to 20 mph at times.

Storm activity will gradually diminish Saturday night, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out before midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with temperatures settling near 73 degrees.

A return to dry weather arrives on Sunday as strong sunshine takes control across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Temperatures will climb noticeably higher, reaching around 95 degrees during the afternoon with only a light southwest breeze providing limited relief.

Clear skies and warm conditions continue Sunday night. Temperatures will remain well above normal, dropping only to around 74 degrees by early Monday morning.

The hottest day of the forecast arrives on Monday as sunshine dominates from start to finish. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach around 97 degrees, creating potentially dangerous heat conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Little relief is expected Monday night as clear skies persist and temperatures only fall to around 76 degrees, keeping conditions warm and humid well into the overnight hours.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a typical late-June weather pattern featuring a few rounds of thunderstorms before a significant warm-up takes hold. Residents should stay alert for changing weather conditions on Friday and Saturday and prepare for increasing heat and humidity as the new week begins.