Antioch Church of Clarksville Invites Community to Free BBQ Filled with Food, Fun, and Fellowship

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Cunningham, Palmyra, Southside, Cumberland Heights, and surrounding communities are invited to enjoy an afternoon of great food, family-friendly activities, and community fellowship at Antioch Church of Clarksville’s Free Community BBQ on Saturday, June 27th, 2026.

The event will take place from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Antioch Church of Clarksville, located at 2575 Antioch Church Road, and is open to everyone in the community. Best of all, everything is completely free.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring neighbors together, create new friendships, and provide an opportunity for families to enjoy a relaxing summer afternoon filled with fun and connection.

Guests can look forward to a delicious menu featuring barbecue, hot dogs, chips, desserts, cold drinks, and more. Whether stopping by for a quick meal or spending the entire afternoon, attendees will find plenty of food and hospitality waiting for them.

Children will have no shortage of entertainment, with activities including basketball, cornhole, crafts, water balloon fun, and other games designed to keep kids active and engaged throughout the event. Families are encouraged to bring their children and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere together.

Church leaders say the Community BBQ reflects Antioch Church’s commitment to serving the surrounding area and building meaningful relationships with local residents.

“Our goal is simple: to serve our community, build relationships, and let people know they are always welcome here,” organizers said.

The event is open to people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. There is no cost to attend, no registration is required, and donations are never expected, though they are appreciated.

Community members are encouraged to invite friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members to join in the celebration. Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in the community for years, the Free Community BBQ offers an opportunity to enjoy good food, meet great people, and experience the welcoming spirit of Antioch Church.

Everyone is welcome. Come as you are.