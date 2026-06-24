Clarksville Obituary: Frank Louis Mills

Clarksville, TN – Frank Louis Mills, born on April 27th, 1956, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, passed away on June 23rd, 2026, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedication, kindness, and an enduring love for family and friends.

Frank led a vibrant and full life, always guided by the values instilled in him by his late parents, John Leroy Mills and Mildred Ann Mills. His early beginnings in Bad Kreuznach would grow into a remarkable journey, touched by service, creativity, and steadfast devotion to those he loved.

Frank honorably served in the United States Navy, embodying the values of commitment, loyalty, and self-sacrifice that characterized much of his life. This period of service was a testament to his sense of duty and willingness to contribute to something greater than himself.

Family was at the center of Frank’s life. He is survived by his loving wife, Tressa Lynn Mills, who shared a strong and caring partnership with him. He extended his warmth and care to his step-children: Jerry Knight, Amy Robinson, Amanda Robinson-Kingsley, Becky Knight, and Amber Knight, and numerous grandchildren all of whom cherished his role in their lives. Frank’s family circle was close-knit, and he found true joy in their company.

Frank’s friendships were equally meaningful. Those close to him, such as Guitar Jim and Ronny, will remember his laughter, companionship, and the special memories they created together.

Frank was a man of many talents and interests. He could often be found with a guitar in hand, picking and singing songs that brought happiness to those around him. His passion for painting allowed him to express himself creatively, while his fondness for working on cars and trucks showcased both his skill and patience. Frank also loved driving trucks, a reflection of his adventurous spirit and hard work.

Animals held a special place in Frank’s heart, and the companionship he shared with them was an enduring source of comfort and delight throughout his life. Above all, spending time with his family was what mattered most to Frank, and his legacy is carried forward by the love and memories they hold dear.

In his passing, Frank is reunited with his parents, John Leroy Mills and Mildred Ann Mills, whose memory remained close to his heart.

The many whose lives Frank touched will remember his steadfast presence, generous heart, and the countless moments of joy and support he offered. He leaves behind a legacy of service, friendship, creativity, and, above all, love.

Frank Louis Mills will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.