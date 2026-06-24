Erin Obituary: Lavell Potter Walker

Clarksville, TN – Lavell Potter Walker, age 83 of Erin, went to her Heavenly home on June 21st, 2026. She passed peacefully in her home as she was surrounded by her family singing songs of Glory.

Lavell was born on December 17th, 1942, daughter to the late Huel and Helen Balthrop Potter. She was a 1960 graduate of Dickson County High School. Shortly thereafter, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Walker, on October 27th, 1961.

Eventually, they settled in Erin, Tennessee, where they raised their three children: Kerry, Teresa, and Bradley, the jewels (and, at times, thorns) of her crown. Lavell was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a homemaker while working a full-time job at the Department of Human Services in Erin from which she retired in 2008 after thirty-nine years of loyal service.

Lavell’s family was her top priority. She was the cherished grandmother of three: Kyle Porter, Kodi Walker, and Walker Stavely; and the proud great-grandmother of three: Carson Roper, Charli Porter, and Cori Porter.

Lavell was a faithful member of Tennessee Ridge Baptist Church for over forty-five years. She was known for her unwavering integrity, compassionate heart, and beautiful smile. Lavell was an avid Elvis fan who enjoyed gardening (both vegetables and flowers with a knack for keeping them alive), crossword puzzles, and a good water fight (with water guns and hoses) with anyone brave enough to challenge her.

Lavell was a big personality in a little package who left an impact on each person she interacted with; a ball of fire that revealed what can be accomplished with determination and persistence. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Lavell is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Walker; her mother and father, Huel and Helen Potter; and her brother, Valton Potter.

Survivors include her sons: Kerry Walker of Erin, TN, and Bradley (Jenny) Walker of Buchannan, TN; her daughter: Teresa Walker (Mike) Stavely of Tennessee Ridge, TN; her grandchildren: Kyle (Caryn) Porter, Kodi Walker, and Walker Stavely; her great-grandchildren: Carson Roper, Charli Porter, and Cori Porter; her brothers: Charles (Betty – deceased) Potter of Tennessee Ridge, TN, Bob (Janet) Potter of Elizabethtown, KY, and Billy (Jackie) Potter of Dickson, TN; her sister: Faye (Charlie) Lair of Tennessee Ridge, TN; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00am Saturday, June 27th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Potter and Bro. Dennis Kirk officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 8:00am until the hour of service Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com