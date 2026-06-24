Imagination Library of Montgomery County Marks 20 Years of Delivering Books to Local Children

Montgomery County, TN – As the Imagination Library of Montgomery County (ILMC) celebrates 20 years of service, the organization is recognizing individuals, businesses, civic groups, and community partners whose generosity continues to place books into the hands of thousands of local children each month.

Since 2006, ILMC has helped foster a love of reading and learning by providing free, age-appropriate books to enrolled children from birth to age five. Today, the program ensures between 9,300 and 9,800 books each month reach children throughout Montgomery County, helping families build home libraries and prepare preschoolers for success.

“Twenty years of service would not have been possible without the support of our community,” said Bobette Bouton, Advisory Board Chairperson for Imagination Library of Montgomery County. “Every donor, sponsor, volunteer, and advocate has helped create opportunities for local children to discover the joy of reading. Together, we are investing in the future for thousands of families across Montgomery County.”

ILMC is operated by a dedicated volunteer board and relies on local support to sustain the program. To continue serving every enrolled child, the organization must raise approximately $12,000 to $13,000 each month locally, ensuring that books continue arriving in children’s mailboxes month after month.

Looking Ahead: Annual Adult Spelling Bee

As enrollment grows, community support remains essential to sustaining and expanding the program’s impact. The next opportunity to support ILMC’s literacy efforts is the Bee-lieve in Literacy: Adult Spelling Bee Showdown, scheduled for August 18th, 2026.

The event brings together local businesses, educators, community leaders, and literacy advocates for an evening of friendly competition, laughter, and fundraising. Proceeds directly support the cost of providing books to children throughout Montgomery County. Details will be announced soon.

How You Can Help

As ILMC begins its next chapter, community members are invited to join the mission of ensuring every child has access to books during the critical early years of development. Whether through donation, sponsorship, volunteer service, or attendance at fundraising events, every contribution helps invest in the future of Montgomery County.

The community has helped make this program possible for 20 years. With continued support, thousands more children will open their mailboxes to discover the excitement of a new book and the possibilities it brings.

For more information about ILMC, enrollment opportunities, volunteer involvement, or upcoming events, contact Bobette Bouton. ILMC Advisory Board Chairperson at

boutonb@apsu.edu

Recognizing 2025 Community Supporters

The Community Health Foundation, Google, United Way of the Greater Nashville Region, Kiwanis of Clarksville, and Square Up Foundation (Strawberry Alley and The Mailroom) were the largest local contributors to the ILMC program in 2025, and the ILMC also proudly recognizes the numerous individuals and organizations that contribute to bringing books to children through financial or silent auction donations.