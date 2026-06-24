TDOT Continues Blasting Operations for I-65 Widening Project in Davidson and Sumner Counties

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will continue blasting operations associated with the Interstate 65 Phase 3 Widening & Improvements Project in Davidson and Sumner Counties.

Starting Monday, June 29th, 2026, contractors will begin blasting operations on the north side “bottom bench” of this project (radius map here). Once drilling operations are underway at the “bottom bench,” blasting operations will alternate daily with the south side “top bench” of this project (radius map here), where blasting has already been ongoing.

Blasts are only permitted on weekdays between 10:00am and 2:00pm. A rolling roadblock on I-65 near mile markers 96 – 99 will be in place in both directions during the blast. Only one blast will occur each day. All blasting will comply with the state fire marshal’s office regulations.

More information about blasting can be found on the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance website.

This work is part of TDOT’s I-65 Phase 3 Widening & Improvements project, which began construction in March 2025. In addition to adding a travel lane in each direction, this work includes the replacement of bridges over US-31W, Long Hollow Pike, East Cedar Street, and Mansker Creek, as well as other improvements.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee includes the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.00.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest traffic updates on construction activity. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.