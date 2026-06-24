Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street Closure for Sewer Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a road closure affecting all lanes on College Street between North Second Street and Drane Street beginning at 6:00am on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, for sewer line maintenance.
In addition to the College Street road closure, the following streets will also be closed during the work.
- North Third Street from College Street to Main Street
- Fourth Street from College Street to Main Street
- Home Avenue from College Street to West Avenue
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
- College Street to North Second Street and Drane Street
- North Third Street and Fourth Street to Main Street
- Home Avenue to West Avenue
Motorists should slow down, adhere to directional signage, and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone. If possible, motorists should choose an alternate travel route to avoid congestion or delays around the work site.
The sewer line maintenance is expected to be finished and the roads reopened by approximately 8:00am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com