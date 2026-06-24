Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street Closure for Sewer Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a road closure affecting all lanes on College Street between North Second Street and Drane Street beginning at 6:00am on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, for sewer line maintenance.

In addition to the College Street road closure, the following streets will also be closed during the work.

North Third Street from College Street to Main Street

Fourth Street from College Street to Main Street

Home Avenue from College Street to West Avenue

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

College Street to North Second Street and Drane Street

North Third Street and Fourth Street to Main Street

Home Avenue to West Avenue

Motorists should slow down, adhere to directional signage, and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone. If possible, motorists should choose an alternate travel route to avoid congestion or delays around the work site.

The sewer line maintenance is expected to be finished and the roads reopened by approximately 8:00am.