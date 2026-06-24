Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves Coming to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena This November

Tickets on sale Friday, June 26th via Ticketmaster

Clarksville, TN – Round Room Live is proud to announce the continuation of Elmo’s Got the Moves, an all-new Sesame Street Live production, to even more cities across the U.S. and Canada, with a stop in Clarksville on Thursday, November 5th, 2026.

This joyful and engaging show invites children—and their families—to sing, dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Tickets for Elmo’s Got the Moves will go on sale Friday, June 26th, with pre-sales starting today, Wednesday, June 24th. For tickets and additional information, visit myfmbankarena.com.

Elmo’s Got the Moves will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.” Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves—all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo’s Got the Moves is a shared moment of laughter and learning – an experience you and your child will treasure long after the final song.

This brand-new live tour gives families the ultimate way to experience Sesame Street—bringing the joy, music, and characters they know and love off the screen and onto the stage in an unforgettable, interactive celebration.

“We’re excited to expand Elmo’s Got the Moves to additional cities this fall and continue bringing this experience to families across North America,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “The show blends music, movement, and storytelling in a way that reflects everything audiences love about Sesame Street, and we’re proud to deliver a live experience that resonates with both kids and parents.”

“Elmo’s Got the Moves brings music, movement, and joyful learning to life, and we’re excited to share that experience with even more families as the tour expands,” said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment.

Enhance your Elmo’s Got the Moves ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo’s Got the Moves show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content.

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Official Website: www.SesameStreetLive.com

Facebook: @SesameStreetLive

Instagram: @SesameStreetLive

TikTok: @SesameStreetLive

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

About Round Room Live

Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting live family entertainment, and immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences of all ages worldwide. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale productions and live experiences that captivate and inspire.

Their dynamic portfolio of touring theatrical shows includes popular titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical, and Nitro Circus. Beyond these, Round Room Live’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits such as Formula 1®: The Exhibition, The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free., Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.